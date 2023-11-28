4 Things Logan Paul can do on his WWE SmackDown return

Logan Paul is poised to make his return on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. This appearance will be the Maverick's first since securing the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

So, as fans are anticipating the Maverick's return, let's discuss four things Logan Paul can do on the blue brand upon his comeback.

#4. Logan Paul might announce himself for the 30 Men Royal Rumble match 2024

Upon his comeback on WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul might announce his participation as another entrant in next year's Men's Royal Rumble match. For those unaware, Cody Rhodes recently declared himself as the first entrant for the traditional Royal Rumble match on a recent edition of WWE RAW.

Given Paul's status as the United States Champion, he might choose to enter the match as the titleholder, a scenario that has occurred in the past, where champions have participated in Royal Rumble matches.

#3. Paul might announce a no. 1 contender match for his US title

In his anticipated return on Friday Nights, Logan Paul might announce a No.1 contender match for his United States Championship.

Given that this marks his first appearance since winning the title, it's plausible that Paul will unveil his plans as champion by setting up a match to determine his inaugural challenger.

The YouTube sensation has already hinted at an increased involvement with the promotion, recognizing the importance of actively defending the title.

#2. A confrontation with Kevin Owens might take place on SmackDown

Upon Logan Paul's arrival, there is a possibility of a confrontation between him and Kevin Owens. The reason behind this confrontation stems from the previous reports hinting at the company planning a match between the Youtube Sensation and the Prizefighter.

With almost two months remaining until the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, the company may use Paul's initial appearance as the champion to sow the seeds for this potential match, setting the stage for Owens to confront him on SmackDown.

#1. Logan might issue an open challenge on SmackDown

Upon Maverick's appearance on Friday Nights, a scenario that might unfold could involve him issuing an open challenge for the United States Championship on the blue brand.

This potential situation would see Logan expressing his determination to be a defending champion in the company by inviting any challenger to step forward and vie for the prestigious title.