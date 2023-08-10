39-year-old former champion needs to return after 5 years to set up dream WWE match with Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri is a fascinating character on WWE TV. After quietly splitting from her original stable, she joined Otis and Chad Gable in Alpha Academy and found a measure of success.

Following her recent in-ring debut on the July 31st episode of WWE RAW, Alpha Academy's feud with The Viking Raiders may be put on hold for the time being. Chad Gable has become the new No. 1 Contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Maxxine Dupri recently named Hall of Famer Nikki Bella as a dream opponent. The latter has not stepped into the ring since Royal Rumble 2022, albeit that itself was a one-off. Her contract expired in early 2023.

Nikki Bella retired from in-ring competition in 2019, with her last major feud being against Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Evolution premium live event a year prior. Perhaps she could return for a program with the rising star on the red brand?

What Maxxine Dupri had to say about WWE Hall of Famer

Maxxine Dupri spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone during SummerSlam weekend. When asked who she would like to face if she could choose, Dupri name-dropped Nikki Bella at the top of her list of dream opponents.

Not far behind, according to the RAW Superstar, is the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley:

"So, my true answer is Nikki Bella. If she's making a comeback, that's my girl. We're doing it. Otherwise, I'm going with Rhea."

With Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and even Shayna Baszler, who's carrying a ton of momentum after seemingly sending Ronda Rousey packing, the Women's World Championship scene is pretty crowded.

However, Nikki Bella's return to WWE is not one that's a pipe dream. After all, in the world of pro wrestling, we can never say never.

Would you like to see Nikki Bella return to in-ring competition for a match against Maxxine Dupri? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here