Mixed response from wrestling fans following former champion's potential exit: "Worst signing in WWE history"

The wrestling world may not be kind towards some WWE Superstars. This is especially evident towards one who is seemingly done with the company for good.

Ronda Rousey fought her longtime friend and on-screen rival Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam last Saturday in Detroit. Whether the bout worked for you or not is another story, but Rousey massively put over Shayna on her way out. The latter got the first-ever submission victory over the UFC legend.

When it comes to WWE, however, The Baddest Woman on the Planet is often blasted by the fanbase. This is mostly targeted at her latest run, which began in January 2022 when Ronda Rousey returned to the Stamford-based promotion and, out of nowhere, won the Women's Royal Rumble.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



is she set for the Hall Of Fame? Summerslam reportedly could've been Ronda Rousey's last match in WWEis she set for the Hall Of Fame? pic.twitter.com/rkKFEPGArs

Check out fan responses to Rousey's career being WWE Hall of Fame worthy:

Jonathan D Rodriguez @thejrod_87 @WrestlingWCC The fact they never did her vs Becky when they both came back. dropped the ball. They didn’t even need a title for that.

Garrison Thirst @cactusXmike @WrestlingWCC Some celebrities get in with less. She has the accolades in both WWE and Combat sports ala Brock Lesnar. Her match with Kurt Angle , HHH, and Steph was a classic Wrestlemania match.I don't think she's done.But she'll be in HOF for sure someday.

Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorFB @WrestlingWCC Hall of Fame for the worst signing in WWE history.

Noahwashere @_noahsnake52902 @WrestlingWCC Got the whole squad laughing. i couldn’t name 1 march she’s been in besides summerslam pic.twitter.com/xQVjclIvY5

Regardless of what a section of the WWE Universe feels about Ronda Rousey, she had a large part to do with women headling WrestleMania for the first time in 2019.

Besides that, the ex-UFC star had arguably one of the best rookie years. She even headlined the sole all- women's premium live event, Evolution, in 2018.

Ronda Rousey claims she has 'no reason to stay' with WWE

Following her submission loss to Shayna Baszler, Rousey shared a post on Instagram. In it, she revealed that The Queen of Spades was the reason she came into the Stamford-based wrestling promotion:

"@qosbaszler you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay," Ronda Rousey wrote.

It remains to be seen if Triple H and the creative team will capitalize on The Queen of Spade's momentum and book her in a world title program against Rhea Ripley in the coming months.

While this could be a temporary hiatus, it is a known word around wrestling town that Ronda Rousey has grown frustrated with the company's handling of women's wrestling and the time allotted to them. Perhaps The Baddest Woman on the Planet is truly done with pro wrestling. One never knows for sure.

Check out what wrestling veteran had to say about two major women's matches being cut off from SummerSlam here.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here