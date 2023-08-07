"They hate women" - WWE veteran comments on recent fan backlash involving Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch swung for the fences when she got caught up in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. So far, the two stars have had one match that saw Stratus pick up the win at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Rhea Ripley conquered the world when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day star, however, has not done anything of note ever since that involved her title. Of late, she has been embroiled in a feud with former Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Dutch Mantell had a few things to say on Tru Heel Heat Wrestling about Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez being left off the SummerSlam card:

"Misogynistic," Mantell began boldly. "They hate women. They took the females off, and what can I say, that's anti-women. What else can I say? You just got to put it out there. Why don't they take some men off? You ever think about that?" [1:05:15-1:05:39]

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is scheduled to take place on August 14, 2023. That episode of WWE RAW is scheduled to air live from the Canadian Life Center in Winnipeg.

Triple H weighs in on the lack of women's wrestling at WWE SummerSlam

Obviously, the SmackDown women all shined in the penultimate match on August 5 in Detroit. Shayna Baszler even got a rare submission victory over Ronda Rousey.

Meanwhile, the red brand's top champion Rhea Ripley was only seen in a guest appearance during the World Heavyweight Championship clash between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

During the post-show press conference, WW CCO Triple H shed light on the confusion about removing top women's contests from the SummerSlam card:

"I said it when they did it. When women main-evented WrestleMania it was because they were the main event of WrestleMania. We didn't make them the main event of anything, and this has been for me through TakeOvers, NXT, and all of it. If they were the main event, it was because they were the main event. Not because 'Hey, that is pretty good. You guys are women, I think I'll get better press if I put you in the main event. That is cool, right?' No, it's not. It is whoever is the most deserving. Whatever is the most deserving," he added.

It remains to be seen when WWE will book Rhea Ripley to defend her title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, a 42-year-old veteran may hunt Ripley down as soon as Monday Night RAW this week.

