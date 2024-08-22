39-year-old RAW Superstar to invade SmackDown and cost Bloodline the WWE Tag Team title? Exploring the possibility

Friday Night SmackDown this week will feature a huge title match as Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu of the Bloodline defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. While the Bloodline has the numbers advantage heading into the match, many have a score to settle with the heel faction, including Jey Uso, who lost the tag team title last year due to interference from Solo Sikoa and Co.

Jey Uso moved over to RAW last year after getting fed up with his family drama on SmackDown. The 39-year-old joined forces with Cody Rhodes on the red brand, and the duo went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. However, their title reign did not last long as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa invaded the Monday night show to cost them the gold.

A lot has changed in the Bloodline since then. Jimmy Uso is no longer a part of the group, while Solo Sikao has become the new leader. With Roman Reigns at war with the new iteration of the villainous stable, WWE has an excellent opportunity to bring Jey Uso back into the storyline by having him cost Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown and even the score with Sikoa.

There have been speculations of Roman Reigns reuniting with Jey for a potential Bloodline civil war. Uso showing up on SmackDown could be the first step in that direction.

Bloodline could get back at Jey Uso by attacking him during the WWE IC title match

While Jey Uso has cemented himself as a singles star since moving over to RAW, the 39-year-old is still looking for his first singles gold in WWE. The former tag team champion declared himself for the Intercontinental Championship #1 contenders tournament and is one of the favorites to go all the way and challenge Bron Breakker for the title.

If Jey manages to win the aforementioned tournament, Solo Sikoa and the others interfering in his title match against Breakker could be an excellent way of progressing the storyline. This could be the last push the RAW star needed to get back with Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns.

The heel faction attacked Reigns on SmackDown this past Friday and put him through the announcement table. Jimmy has already suffered at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, while Paul Heyman was mercilessly attacked by the villainous stable. Thus, a reunion for the old Bloodline looks set in the coming time.

