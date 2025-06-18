39-year-old's historic moment to be ruined due to Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins won the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Architect secured the coveted contract for the second time in his career, defeating five other superstars in an intense bout. He can now cash in the contract for a title match anytime he wants.
Last week's edition of SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes qualify for the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The American Nightmare defeated Damian Priest, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal Four-Way bout. He will be clashing with his real-life friend, Jey Uso, in the semis on the next episode of WWE RAW.
Cody is on a mission to regain his Undisputed WWE Championship after losing the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old might pull off a big win in the semifinals of the KOTR Tournament and go on to secure the victory in the finals. This will earn him a title shot with Cena at Summerslam, and he could once again climb to the top after securing the win.
In a shocking twist, Seth Rollins might cash in the coveted contract on The American Nightmare shortly after he wins the title, making Cody's historic moment short-lived. The two have been rivals for a long time in WWE, and this could intensify their rivalry.
With Paul Heyman beside Seth Rollins, the latter cashing in on Cody for the title will open up doors for a blockbuster storyline. However, this angle remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.
Sami Zayn to cost Cody Rhodes instead of Seth Rollins?
Cody Rhodes will be locking horns with his real-life friend Jey Uso in the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament on next week's episode of RAW. The wrestling universe is eagerly waiting to see who will qualify for the finals.
While The American Nightmare is set to regain his Undisputed WWE Championship at Summerslam, Sami Zayn could ruin his plans instead of Seth Rollins. He might intervene during the bout to help his former Bloodline stablemate, costing Cody in the end.
The YEET Master and Zayn share a great bond in WWE. Adding to this, the Canadian came to Jey's aid during the KOTR Tournament on this week's episode of RAW, enabling him to qualify for the semis. Sami might do the same in the high-stakes semifinals, allowing the former World Heavyweight Champion to qualify for the finals.
The above angle remains a mere conjecture; only time will reveal what happens next.