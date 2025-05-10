  • home icon
  39-year-old star to betray his wife & join Wyatt Sicks as the new leader on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

39-year-old star to betray his wife & join Wyatt Sicks as the new leader on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 10, 2025 08:48 GMT
WWE fan disappointed & Wyatt Sicks! (Credits: WWE.Com)
WWE fan disappointed & Wyatt Sicks! (Credits: WWE.Com)

WWE Universe hasn’t heard from the Wyatt Sicks for months. This has left fans confused. The fearsome faction was drafted on Friday Night SmackDown following the first-ever transfer window.

A recent report has clarified that multiple reasons exist behind the group’s hiatus, including Uncle Howdy’s injury. The report confirms their return is on the horizon. However, it remains unconfirmed how Wyatt Sicks will get involved on SmackDown. The latest episode may have sown the seeds for the much-anticipated return of the fearsome faction. Alexa Bliss, a rumored Sicks’ new member, returned on the go-home presentation of the blue brand as Zelina Vega’s mystery partner against Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice. Bliss secured the win, pinning the former Women’s US champion, and garnered huge support.

In the realm of possibility, 39-year-old SmackDown star Aleister Black might betray his wife, Zelina Vega, who recently won her first-ever singles title, beating Chelsea Green, and could help Alexa Bliss win the gold. Consequently, Black could emerge as the newest leader of Wyatt Sicks' faction.

Following their first failed stint, WWE needs to repackage the Wyatt Sicks faction before they finally return on television. Given the recent response Aleister Black has been accumulating since his comeback, emerging as the newest leader of the heel group would be an impressive step in restoring the horror group’s lost aura.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Pro wrestling veteran predicts only former WWE NXT Champion could save Wyatt Sicks

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Q&A Session, senior professional wrestling veteran Bill Apter expressed his views on the current condition of the Wyatt Sicks and stated that he doesn’t think the fearsome stable is working at all.

Moreover, Apter claimed that Aleister Black’s inclusion might work for the group. He also requested the Stamford-based promotion to repackage Alexa Bliss’ character and bring her back on television.

"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work,” said Apter.
It will be interesting to see when Wyatt Sicks returns to WWE television.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
