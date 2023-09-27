39-year-old star to cost Becky Lynch her title at No Mercy? Exploring potential feud 5 years in the making

Becky Lynch became the sixth Women’s Grand Slam Champion when she captured the NXT Women’s Championship after defeating Tiffany Stratton. Since then, The Man has successfully defended her title on WWE RAW and is booked for a rematch against Stratton at NXT No Mercy in an Extreme Rules Match.

Speaking of RAW, in an unpredictable move, WWE Superstar Nia Jax made her return to the squared circle on the September 11, 2023 edition of the red brand and ambushed Rhea Ripley. During the latest episode, The Irresistible Force put the entire RAW roster on notice, which includes Becky Lynch.

Nia Jax can target The Man next to impose her dominance. Jax’s biggest opportunity will come at NXT No Mercy, where she can cost Lynch her NXT Women’s Championship. It could kickstart a rivalry between the two superstars that would continue from the point where they left off five years ago.

Back in 2018, Becky Lynch led the SmackDown locker room to ambush a live RAW show. A brawl ensued between the RAW and SmackDown women’s divisions. During the brawl, Nia Jax broke Lynch’s nose and gave her a concussion. The iconic moment of The Man standing among the crowd with a bloodied nose skyrocketed her career, while Jax did not achieve that glory.

Now that she is back in Titanland, Jax can attempt to take down the top name of the RAW women’s division to catapult her career.

Seth Rollins credits Becky Lynch for changing the pro-wrestling scene for women

Undoubtedly, Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names in WWE, alongside her husband and World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The couple is a pioneer in the industry, having contributed massively to the promotion's growth.

During a conversation with Ariel Herwani, The Visionary showered praise on his wife.

“Everybody praises her run as The Man and the lead up to the first ever women's WrestleMania match, which is unparalleled. That rise of a woman in pro wrestling, I don't think it's ever existed. So she changed the game for little girls all over the world and how they can be presented in her industry which is amazing. Not her alone, but she was the standard-bearer in that regard" Rollins said.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is headed into Fastlane 2023 against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match.

Do you think Nia Jax could put Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship in jeopardy at No Mercy? Sound off in the comments section below!

