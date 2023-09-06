39-year-old star to forgive Jey Uso next week on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

In one of the major twists on WWE TV this year, Jey Uso 'quit' the company on the August 11, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He was also moved to the alumni section of the official website, and fans were quite devastated by his exit. However, Cody Rhodes surprisingly announced his former rival as the newest member of the RAW roster at Payback.

Jey Uso's first official Monday Night RAW appearance after his comeback came on September 4, 2023. Sami Zayn welcomed Main Event Jey to the red brand and praised the star's decision to part ways with The Bloodline. The two eventually shared a hug to loud cheers from the audience.

During his promo, Zayn acknowledged that Kevin Owens wasn't fond of his ties with Jey Uso. However, KO's opinion of Uso may change since the latter seemingly took a stand against his family when he left The Bloodline. Furthermore, The Master Strategist can convince the 39-year-old to forgive Uso and befriend him.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 Night One. Jey and Jimmy's loss against the Canadian duo seemingly kickstarted The Bloodline's downfall.

If KO, Zayn, and Jey actually come together, they can become the next big faction on WWE RAW.

Top heel on WWE RAW has his eyes on Jey Uso

Jey knows that most RAW Superstars do not like him because of his history with The Bloodline.

However, on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio approached Main Event Jey backstage to let him know that The Judgment Day was there to support him. Mysterio spoke to the former champion in the absence of his stablemates, which can cause issues in the group.

"Dirty" Dom explained he could relate to Jey's situation, considering he also came from a 'broken family.' It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena