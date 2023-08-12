39-year-old star related to Roman Reigns to make WWE return as a champion? Exploring potential comeback

Roman Reigns is the face of SmackDown and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief recently retained his title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam in a Tribal Combat match. Could we see Nia Jax, another relative of Roman Reigns, make her return to the company as a champion?

The Irresistible Force got released by the sports entertainment giant back in November 2021. She made a one-off return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, but since then she hasn't made any major moves in the world of pro wrestling.

However, in a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax confirmed that she is currently undergoing wrestling training.

Nia Jax is a former Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE

This opens up the possibility of Nia Jax's return to the company, potentially returning as a champion. For those unaware, Sonya Deville, who is currently holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Chelsea Green, recently announced her injury due to a torn ACL. Instead of relinquishing the Championship, the company could follow a similar path to the Jeri-Show scenario.

A similar instance happened when Chris Jericho and Edge were tag champions, and Edge unfortunately got injured. Jericho, instead of relinquishing the titles, replaced Edge with Big Show and made him a champion directly. As Nia Jax is already in training for her return, it's possible that the company could bring her back and make her one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding this scenario. It will be interesting to see whether the Stamford-based promotion decides to recreate this iconic moment with Nia Jax.

What happened when Nia Jax last appeared in WWE?

As mentioned earlier, Nia Jax made an unexpected return to the company during the 30-women Royal Rumble Match in 2023. She entered as a surprise participant, aiming to establish her dominance in the ring. However, the Irresistible Force's appearance was short-lived, lasting only one minute and 57 seconds. She was eliminated by 11 women who joined forces to remove her from the match.

The potential return of Nia Jax not only raises the prospect of her becoming the Women's Tag Team Champion, but also potentially joining The Bloodline storyline. Adding a female member to the Samoan faction could lead to more creative directions and unique storylines.

Furthermore, the involvement of The Bloodline in the women's division would undoubtedly have a positive impact on the division as a whole.

Would you like Nia Jax to return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee