39-year-old star to turn another 2-time WWE Champion heel after Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins turned heel once again alongside Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary defeated his Triple Threat match opponents, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, to pave a new path for the future of the pro wrestling business. Interestingly, a 39-year-old star took responsibility for turning Rollins heel. Now, Karrion Kross could achieve the same with AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One faced Logan Paul in a singles match on the second night of WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross was involved in several promos and a match with AJ Styles and tried to bring out his dark side. The Herald of Doomsday wanted the two-time WWE Champion to turn heel so that he would be able to go all out against The Maverick.

Despite failing to achieve this, Kross made a last-minute effort during the Paul vs Styles match. He intercepted a friend of the social media star who tried handing brass knuckles to Logan Paul. Karrion Kross then asked AJ to use the brass knuckles and finish The Maverick.

However, The Phenomenal One refused, punching Kross instead. But this resulted in him losing to Paul eventually. Following this, the former leader of The Final Testament was seen fuming in a post-show conference.

He blamed AJ Styles for letting a nobody guy from YouTube defeat someone like him on a stage as big as WrestleMania. He also alleged that Styles should have taken the bad path to do a good thing and should have won the match for WWE and pro wrestling fans.

Kross also asked the former two-time WWE Champion how many more WrestleMania matches he thinks he has in him. Pointing at the finite number of years he has left as an active pro wrestler, The Herald of Doomsday sent a strong message.

This could force The Phenomenal One to ponder Kross’ words. Thus, there is a chance that, like The Miz, The New Day, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman, even Styles could turn heel. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Karrion Kross could join Seth Rollins following WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins joined forces with Paul Heyman to prevent Roman Reigns and CM Punk from winning the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41. The Visionary had said that the victor of the match would directly shape and define what the future of WWE and the business of pro wrestling across the globe would be.

The former two-time Universal Champion noted that he didn’t want the pro wrestling business to die because of selfish people like Punk or Reigns leading it. Interestingly, Karrion Kross’ outrage against AJ Styles carried a similar message. Rollins was pissed at The Second City Saint for not caring about the fans and The OTC for only working with a limited schedule.

On the other hand, Karrion Kross was pissed at outsiders coming into the business and hogging up the spotlight at big shows like WrestleMania. He noted that instead of hard workers, WWE is currently chasing viral moments - something which can also be seen each time stars like Reigns and Punk make their appearances after not being available for days on end.

The former Final Testament leader further showed his frustration against WWE and their ways of booking. Thus, there is a chance that The Herald of Doomsday could join hands with Seth Rollins and contribute to his cause of protecting pro wrestling. It would be interesting to see what Kross plans to do next.

