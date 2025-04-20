5 WWE stars who can align themselves with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins got Paul Heyman on his side on the first night of WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman pretended to go back to Roman Reigns by low-blowing CM Punk and handing him a steel chair. Moments later, however, the Hall of Famer low-blowed the OTC as well, handing the chair to Rollins, who used it to win the Triple Threat match.

Now that Heyman and The Visionary have formed a heel alliance, here are five wrestlers who could join them.

#5. Logan Paul is always looking for an opportunity

Logan Paul is one of the most opportunistic wrestlers on the company’s roster right now. Shortly after the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the former United States Champion offered his soul for sale to The Rock. So far, however, The Maverick hasn’t heard back from The Final Boss. Now that Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have emerged as another prominent force, he could try to join them.

Notably, Logan Paul eliminated CM Punk from the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match seconds after he eliminated Roman Reigns and The Visionary. This could give him an advantage in the eyes of The Architect who hates The Second City Saint.

#4. Becky Lynch could join Seth Rollins in his new pursuits

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Seth Rollins deliver an in-ring promo where he threw flak at Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Revolutionary fired back at fans chanting Punk’s name, saying that while they chanted for his return, he actually chose to make a wrestling comeback not to WWE, but rather to AEW. Moreover, after burning his bridges there, he only came to WWE for a bigger paycheck.

While The Visionary accused The Straight Edge Superstar of faking his care for the fans and pro wrestling, he deemed Reigns as an even worse individual who didn’t even care to pretend. Attacking the OTC for his limited schedule, The Architect noted that The Tribal Chief only showed up when things were convenient for him.

Now that Seth Rollins has conquered both his enemies and “saved the future of pro wrestling,” he could call on his wife Becky Lynch to further help him in his pursuits in the Stamford-based promotion. The Man hasn’t been seen in WWE since May 2024 and while she reportedly signed a new contract around January 2025, she is yet to make her return.

However, she was seen with The Visionary at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. Thus, Lynch might make a comeback soon and take care of the women’s division for her real-life husband.

#3. & #2. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could be the new henchmen of The Monday Night Messiah

Back in 2019, Team RAW lost to Team SmackDown in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Following this, Seth Rollins took it upon himself to correct and strengthen the red-branded roster. He proceeded to call himself The Monday Night Messiah and recruited Authors of Pain as his henchmen.

Now that The Architect wants to be the Messiah for pro wrestling again, he could recruit Austin Theory and Grayson Waller as his new henchmen. The duo of A-Town Down Under is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion and their heel personas could help The Visionary use them to ensure the other superstars bend to his will.

#1. Bron Breakker could be a new Paul Heyman guy

Bron Breakker is the reigning Intercontinental Champion who has a knack for nagging Adam Pearce for stronger opponents. The Dog of WWE had replaced Brock Lesnar at the 2024 Royal Rumble and according to most fans, performed just as dominantly. The former Wolf Dogs member is known for being a force of nature just like The Beast Incarnate and has singlehandedly taken out The Judgment Day multiple times.

Since Bron Breakker is also craving challenges, Seth Rollins could offer him to join his cause. Thus, the IC Champion could become the latest Paul Heyman guy on the roster and Rollins would have the brawn to go alongside his brains.

It would be interesting to see what this newfound alliance between Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins has in store for the fans.

