39-year-old WWE SmackDown star to join The Judgment Day? Analyzing potential heel turn

The Judgment Day is undeniably one of the hottest factions currently in WWE, dominating the entire roster. With its unfathomable success, the company might have plans to expand the group.

One of the names who could join the heel faction is SmackDown superstar Santos Escobar. There have been various rumors circulating for months that Escobar could soon turn heel. However, with him being under the tutelage of Rey Mysterio, it has not come to fruition yet.

It might be a matter of time before the 39-year-old turns and joins The Judgment Day, which could accentuate his heel run. However, the prospect of it happening is quite low, as Escobar is currently a part of SmackDown while the said faction is a part of RAW.

Moreover, it is rumored that his heel turn could come against Rey Mysterio, which would lead to a singles feud between the two superstars. Therefore, joining another faction after his potential departure from LWO looks far-fetched, as he might be treading as a solo superstar.

While there are no conclusive reports about his change in character, fans can only speculate about it. It will be interesting to see whether WWE decides to detach him from the Latino World Order and carve a different path for him on the main roster.

WWE might have huge plans for The Judgment Day at Survivor Series

Survivor Series will emanate from Chicago's Allstate Arena this year and WWE might be planning to bring back WarGames after its huge success last year. Although there's no official announcement as of yet, things are seemingly shaping up that way.

The company might be planning a WarGames match for The Judgment Day at Survivor Series. The faction has been at loggerheads with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso for weeks now.

Last week's episode of RAW might have given a preview of what's to come at the November event. JD McDonagh came to Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio's aid to equalize the numbers game for The Judgment Day.

Therefore, WWE might be cooking a 4-on-4 WarGames match between both teams at Survivor Series. Needless to say, this could be one of the biggest matches for The Judgment Day if it happens, as the faction is currently at the top.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up ahead of the November 25 premium live event.

Will WarGames make a comeback at this year's Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.