Santos Escobar sends heartfelt message after losing a title match to WWE Hall of Famer on SmackDown

Santos Escobar challenged the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship on SmackDown this week, but he was unsuccessful in emerging victorious. He took to social media to send a message to the fans after the match.

Although both superstars faced each other on the blue brand this week, they are still part of the Latino World Order, and it does not seem like they have any animosity against each other. After the match, they were attacked by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits, who were trying to impress Bobby Lashley.

Santos Escobar took to Twitter to send out a heartfelt message after SmackDown, stating that he will never stop fighting for his dreams. He included the words 'Por La Raza' in the tweet, which could be a reference to the late great Eddie Guerrero.

"I’ll never stop fighting for my dreams… Nunca dejaré de pelear por mis sueños…POR. LA. RAZA," Escobar shared.

Santos Escobar recalled an important piece of advice Triple H gave him

The former Cruiserweight Champion was the leader of Legado Del Fantasma before the LWO was revived on the main roster.

During an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count, Santos Escobar reflected on his conversation with Triple H about the LWO faction when he started his career on WWE's developmental brand.

"I remember something that Hunter told me along the lines of, I want people to see you when they see you in the ring. I want to make a superstar out of you. I don't want our audiences to look at you and think of Rey [Mysterio] or think of Eddie [Guerrero] or think of some other nostalgic moment. I want them to think about you. So, with the explanation LWO was declined back in 2019," Escobar said.

While Santos Escobar did not win the United States Championship this week, he could end up winning the title at a later stage, considering his status as a superstar that he is in WWE.

