39-year-old WWE Superstar to help Logan Paul cheat against AJ Styles at WrestleMania? Potential swerve explored

Logan Paul is set to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, but he might not be doing it alone. He is known to pull out dirty tricks quite often similar to when he used brass knuckles on Rey Mysterio during his match for the US Championship in 2023. Over the last few weeks on WWE RAW, Karrion Kross has been poking at Styles, trying to awaken his darker side. While The Phenomenal One has stayed focused, it’s clear Kross isn’t done with him yet. This gives The Maverick the perfect opportunity to use Kross' potential interference to his advantage on the grand stage.

Kross recently lost to AJ Styles in a hard-hitting match on the red brand. Despite the loss, The Doom Walkers' antics during the bout didn't go unnoticed. Styles came out on top with a phenomenal forearm, but the real shock came afterward when Logan Paul blindsided him. Taking advantage of the chaos, Paul dropped The Phenomenal One with a loaded punch and followed up with a Paulverizer.

With The Show of Shows right around the corner, Logan Paul may pull off a major swerve by forming a brief alliance with Kross. Kross helping Paul steal a win against Styles would not only give The Maverick a massive victory but also push Kross under a bigger spotlight at WWE’s biggest show of the year. He also helped Logan in the sneak attack this week on RAW.

The partnership doesn’t need to be a long-term one - just enough to shake things up and give Paul a controversial win. If it happens, it could be one of the most talked-about moments of WrestleMania 41. Although it is a possibility, this is just speculation for now.

WWE dropped a potential spoiler for Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

WWE may have just dropped a big hint about the outcome of the Logan Paul versus AJ Styles match at WrestleMania 41. On the final episode of RAW before the big event, The Maverick once again stood all over The Phenomenal One, leaving him laid out with a cheap shot, followed by a Paulverizer.

While this might seem like Logan Paul has all the momentum, the Stamford-based promotion's fans know how this usually goes. The superstar who dominates before the event often ends up losing on the night of the event. It is a classic setup, and it might be Styles' turn to flip the script at The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend.

AJ Styles has been dealing with distractions from Karrion Kross and cheap attacks from Paul for weeks. But come WrestleMania, the veteran could finally rise above it all and get the way he deserves. If this trend continues, Logan Paul might be looking at another Mania loss, while Styles gets back on track on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is just a possibility as of now, but anything can happen in the coming days.

