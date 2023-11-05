WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Results: Major botch in Roman Reigns match; Illegal finish leads to unexpected title change; MITB contract stolen

WWE Crown Jewel had some great matches and a very special Miz TV segment. The kickoff show saw Sami Zayn defeat JD McDonagh before we headed for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Sami Zayn def. JD McDonagh (Kickoff Show)

Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to retain the Women’s World Championship

Solo Sikoa def. John Cena

Logan Paul def. Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion

IYO SKY def. Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

Roman Reigns def. LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WWE Crown Jewel Results (November 4, 2023): Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - World Heavyweight Championship match

Drew had control of the match early on but was sent outside before Rollins went for a big dive. McIntyre caught Rollins off the dive and hit a suplex before they headed back into the ring. McIntyre got a spinebuster before Rollins came back with a springboard moonsault.

The champ hit a Falcon Arrow for a near fall before getting a superplex but Drew replied with a suplex of his own. McIntyre then got the Futureshock DDT off a counter before they headed outside and Rollins was driven into the steel steps. Drew then hit a side slam from the steps onto the apron.

Rollins took the headbutt but hit the Pedigree for a near fall. Drew sent the champ into the corner before Rollins dodged the Claymore and hit a superkick followed by a stomp. Rollins then missed a moonsault and took the Claymore before hitting the Pedigree and another stomp for the win.

Grade: A

Damian Priest came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract right after the match hand but Sami Zayn ran in and stole the briefcase before running away into the crowd.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark - Women’s World Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Jax walked out of the ring before the remaining four women started brawling. Nia then dragged Raquel out of the ring before she could get a pin and headed back inside to hit Stark with a powerslam. Raquel rushed back in and hit a big kick on Jax while assisting Baszler with a suplex on Nia at the same time.

Ripley countered the Texana Bomb before Baszler hit a Tower of Doom spot with Stark, Raquel, and Rhea on the receiving end. Rhea hit the Riptide on Baszler but Stark broke up the pin. In the end, Ripley stacked Baszler and Raquel inside the ring before dropping Stark on top of them with a top rope move before getting the pin.

Grade: A-

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Cena went after Sikoa's arm early in the match in hopes of defusing the spike as the match went on. Cena blocked a spike early on before taking a big clothesline and a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Solo then took a big move, followed by the Five Knuckle Shuffle before managing to block the AA.

Cena got a big uranage off a counter before Solo blocked the AA one more time and hit the spinning Solo for a near fall. Solo struck a sudden spike before hitting a second and then a third. Cena took a fourth spike in a row before Solo beat him down to the mat with more spikes and got the win.

Grade: B

The Miz was out next for a special Miz TV segment and his guest was Saudi film star Ibrahim Al Hajjaj. Miz was about to begin the interview when they were interrupted by Grayson Waller who wanted to have his own talk show instead.

Al Hajjaj was not pleased with Waller and we got some trash-talking before the actor stopped Miz from attacking Grayson and went after the Aussie star himself. Grayson took Al Hajjaj out but Miz took Waller down with a boot to the face and helped Ibrahim hit a knee to the face.

Miz took Waller out with the Skull Crushing Finale before Al Hajjaj came in with the People's Elbow to close out the segment.

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul - United States Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Paul was in control early on and got some big strikes on the champ before Rey broke out of a hold, only to suffer a backbreaker. Mysterio got a sunset bomb off a counter before one of Logan's friends handed Paul a set of brass knuckles from the apron.

Rey sent Paul into the corner and he lost the weapon before Santos Escobar showed up and chased Logan's buddy into the crowd, but not before leaving the weapon on the edge of the ring. Logan managed to get the knuckles back and took the 619 but hit a punch with the knuckles before picking up the win!

Grade: B+

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair - Women's Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Belair had the early advantage but SKY dragged her down by the hair and hit a dragon screw. Bianca took a dropkick to the injured knee from the champ before SKY went for a submission hold. Bayley showed up at ringside and distracted Belair causing her to miss a top rope move on the champ.

SKY hit a moonsault to the outside before she took a big front slam but Bayley distracted the ref before the pinfall count. The match then moved to the outside, and SKY accidentally took out Bayley.

Bianca went for a KOD on the Role Model but Kairi Sane made her surprise return and took Belair out with a big knee strike. Belair made it back to the ring before SKY hit the Moonsault and picked up the win.

SKY and Sane beat Bianca down in the ring after the match, and Sane hit the top rope elbow before celebrating with the champ.

Grade: A-

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Cody blocked a Broken Arrow into the announce desk early on before sending Priest into the ringpost. Cody went for the Cross Rhodes on top of the announce desk but Damian countered it and hit the same move himself.

Balor and McDonagh showed up and distracted Rhodes leading to him taking the South of Heaven chokeslam before Dominik showed up with a steel chair, much to the crowd's displeasure.

However, Jey Uso came in and took Dom and JD out with superkicks before Cody got the Cross Rhodes in the ring. Rhodes followed up with three more Cross Rhodes before picking up the win.

Grade: B

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight - Undisputed Universal Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

LA Knight went for some early strikes but was sent outside before an awkward distraction from Paul Heyman allowed him to drop the champ on the apron and then to the floor. Knight was sent into the steel steps before Roman took things back into the ring and locked in a submission hold.

Knight came back with a top-rope DDT before the two traded fists to face for a bit. Reigns hit a uranage for a near fall before Knight got a big backbreaker. Roman hit back with a Superman punch and went for the spear but Knight jumped over him. Knight then got a near fall off an elbow drop after a superplex.

Solo Sikoa showed up to distract the ref while Jimmy Uso dragged Roman to safety. Roman came back with a Superman punch and a spear but Knight kicked out! Knight got back up and hit the BFD before Jimmy put Roman's leg on the ropes to break the count. However, there seemed to be a major botch here as the referee had clearly completed a three-count before pointing to Roman's leg on the rope.

Knight ran after Jimmy and beat him down at ringside before Roman came back and took some shots as well. Jimmy missed a superkick and was sent through a table before Roman speared him through the barricades. Back in the ring, Roman hit a final spear and picked up the win.

Grade: A

