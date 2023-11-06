39-year veteran to quit faction and turn heel following WWE Crown Jewel? Looking at the chances

Crown Jewel has delivered a spectacular show and has also provided an insight into the future of certain storylines. One of the more shocking turn of events that unfolded on the show was Rey Mysterio losing the US Title.

However, the way the outcome of the match shaped up left fans on the tenterhooks. In order to prevent Logan Paul from using cheap tactics, Santos Escobar seized the brass knuckles from one of Paul's underlings.

However, he left it on the apron before chasing Paul's helper, which gave The Maverick the opportunity to secure a victory using the knuckles. It looked like the 39-year-old subtly assisted Logan Paul, and that was possibly to herald his impending heel turn.

Santos Escobar's heel turn has been rumored for months, and it might be on the horizon sooner that before. The WWE veteran could possibly turn on Rey Mysterio in the coming weeks and leave the LWO.

The chances of it happening are quite good, as Crown Jewel might have sown the seeds of his potential heel turn. Moreover, it will be safe to say that Escobar has been overshadowed by Mysterio lately.

Therefore, he might be bottling up all his frustrations inside, which could explode sooner rather than later. He could turn on his idol, and attack the legendary luchador in search of retribution.

Possible direction for Santos Escobar after Crown Jewel 2023

Santos Escobar has been wandering directionless ever since Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship. It will be safe to say that he has been reduced to Mysterio's sidekick on SmackDown.

However, in a shocking turn of events at Crown Jewel 2023, the legendary luchador lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul. As a result, this has opened many doors for Escobar.

The 39-year-old might finally challenge for the United States Championship again in an attempt to capture the title. This could usher in a new rivalry between Santos Escobar and Logan Paul on SmackDown following Crown Jewel.

The LWO member's heel turn is seemingly inevitable, and his potential feud with The Maverick might pave the way for it. However, his change in character could also happen sooner rather than later.

Santos Escobar could turn on Rey Mysterio in the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and herald a new feud against his idol. This could give rise to unbelievable storylines and matches between the two.

