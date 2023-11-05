Rey Mysterio makes history at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio created history last night at Crown Jewel during his match against Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory to become the United States Champion on August 11, 2023, on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The 48-year-old replaced fellow LWO member Santos Escobar as the number one contender for the championship after the latter was attacked by the former champion backstage.

Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio after defeating Dillon Dannis in a boxing match. The former World Champion confronted The Maverik in the following episode of the blue brand. The two agreed to a bout at Crown Jewel for the United States Championship. At the premium live event, Paul used brass knuckles to win the match.

Rey Mysterio created history at the Saudi Event. The WWE Hall Of Famer got an unwanted record to his name. The United States Championship had never changed hands at Crown Jewel. Following his loss to the YouTube celebrity, Mysterio became the first US Champion to drop the title at the PLE.

Paul has impressed the fans with his in-ring ability. By defeating the WWE legend, The Maverick won his first championship in the Stamford-based company.

Logan Paul's message to the WWE Universe following his win over Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul was over the moon after winning his first championship in WWE. During a backstage interview after his match, The Maverick delivered a message to all the fans while staying in character.

The new United States Champion hit back at fans who believe that he was handed the title. Logan Paul claimed to have earned the championship. He further stated that this title win is just the beginning of his legacy.

"Been seeing a lot of y'all saying that I'm spoonfed, that this title was given to me, that I haven't earned it. Let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland. Everything is earned. Nothing is given. I work harder than your simple minds can even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than you do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same games as y'all, son. I've beaten the matrix. I am the architect. Mark my words: the WWE Universe is my universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that. Watch what I can do," he said.

