4 allies for Jordynne Grace at WWE NXT Battleground - Former TNA Knockout, up-and-coming sensation, and more

WWE's next premium live event is almost here and this is not about the Clash at the Castle 2024. Instead, the Stamford-based promotion's next PLE comes in the former of NXT Battleground.

NXT Battleground is set to take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The event will be held at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. Six big-time matches have been announced for the event, including Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page and a six-woman Ladder Match for the inaugural NXT Women's North American Championship.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated bout is NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defending her prized title against TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in an interpromotional match. Jordynne has the raw power, but Perez is quick-witted and willing to do anything to succeed, even if it means breaking some rules.

Trending

Knowing that Jordynne is coming to NXT Battleground as a stranger, Roxanne will likely have a lot of tricks up her sleeve. Grace will need to combat it and may require some aid in doing so. This article will take a look at a handful of talented stars who could potentially have her back at the big premium live event.

Below are four allies for Jordynne Grace at WWE NXT Battleground 2024.

#4. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace embraced each other on WWE NXT

Expand Tweet

Mia Yim is an underrated WWE performer. She started off her time in the company on NXT before being called up as part of RETRIBUTION. When that stable flopped, she was let go before being re-hired under the Triple H-led regime.

The talented Blasian Baddie is currently both on Friday Night SmackDown and NXT. While she is technically part of the blue brand, she is hoping to be the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim embraced each other on NXT this week, showing the two have a bond. They are both TNA veterans, so the connection makes sense. Supposing Yim will be healthy following her Ladder Match at NXT Battleground, she could have Grace's back and make sure nothing fishy happens.

#3. Chelsea Green is a recent rival of Roxanne Perez and a former TNA Knockout

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green is one of the most obnoxious and pretentious superstars in WWE. Despite her Karen-like personality, however, Chelsea is an extremely talented in-ring competitor who has even held the Women's Tag Team Championship once with two different partners.

Much like Mia Yim, while Chelsea is a SmackDown Superstar, Green is all too familiar with WWE NXT. She started on the white and gold brand and even recently made a handful of appearances, including challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Given that she and Roxanne already do not like each other, it would make sense for Green to have Jordynne Grace's back at NXT Battleground. In another similarity to Yim, Green is a former TNA Knockout. As a result, she certainly will have a bond with Grace.

#2. Sol Ruca and Jordynne interacted on NXT

Sol Ruca is one of the most impressive athletes in pro wrestling regardless of gender or the promotion one works for. Ruca's athleticism is incredible and her Sol Snatcher finishing move is arguably the best in all of WWE.

Unlike the other performers on this list, Sol has less of a link to Jordynne Grace. Ruca has never competed in TNA Wrestling, nor has she been on the indie scene. She is a pure WWE creation, but an incredibly talented product of the Performance Center nonetheless.

Still, Ruca and Jordynne Grace did interact backstage briefly during NXT this past week and they seemed to be fans of each other. Just as with Mia Yim, if Ruca is healthy enough following her Ladder Match, Sol could make sure Roxanne Perez does not get up to no good at NXT Battleground 2024.

#1. Naomi and Jordynne are friends

Expand Tweet

Naomi is a beloved superstar who is currently signed to Friday Night SmackDown. She is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and a SmackDown Women's Champion who returned to the Stamford-based company in January 2024 after being away for nearly two years.

The Glow currently has her hands in multiple fires. Naomi is part of The Big Three alongside Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She has recently allied with Bayley to deal with Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. As if that was not enough, WWE main roster newcomer Blair Davenport and Naomi got into a bit of an argument last week.

There is a chance she could get involved with even more chaos by watching Jordynne Grace's back at NXT Battleground. She and Grace are former opponents and friends who have a lot of respect for each other. If anybody would have Jordynne's back, it would be The Glow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback