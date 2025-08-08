4 Best options to dethrone The Wyatt Sicks as WWE Tag Team Champions and 5 worst options

The Wyatt Sicks have been dominating the SmackDown tag team division over the past few months. Since their return to TV, the faction has not lost its focus on the WWE Tag Team Championship, and fans expect many more intriguing storylines coming their way.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defended their title in a TLC match at SummerSlam against five of the best tag teams in the division, and with the numbers advantage on their side, the faction managed to retain the titles. However, there has to be a tag team that dethrones the dominant stars to become the new champions. Let’s check out the best and worst options for defeating The Wyatt Sicks and winning the tag team gold.

#9. Worst: Andrade and Rey Fenix

While the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix has garnered a lot of attention on SmackDown lately, they still haven't reached the popularity needed to become the new tag team champions. The duo hasn't been booked to look dominant yet, and them dethroning Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy as champions would completely bury the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

#8. Best: Motor City Machine Guns

One of the most popular and beloved tag teams on the blue brand lately, The Motor City Machine Guns, has garnered considerable attention and gained a lot of spotlight since their debut. The veterans have made a career out of defying the odds, and this could be featured here as well.

The duo could pick up a victory against The Wyatt Sicks using some outside interference, and given that they are considered one of the best tag teams in the generation, it wouldn’t bury the faction even if they experience a potential loss.

#7. Worst: Los Garza

The WWE Universe has yet to see Los Garza as a highly impactful tag team, and the company needs to get the world talking. If Los Garza challenge The Wyatt Sicks for the titles, the company would prefer to book a squash match to elevate the status of the champions. A potential win for Los Garza would not only bury the faction but also be remembered as one of the most surprising swerves in WWE history.

#6. Best: A nightmare for The Wyatt Sicks - Solo Sikoa’s MFT

A new era of dominance has begun again for Solo Sikoa, this time alongside his MFT. The faction has proven to be as dominant as The Bloodline, and the classic numbers game has left the world talking.

The MFT facing The Wyatt Sicks in a potential tag team storyline will be a compelling story in its own right. Both factions have been making a name for themselves using the numbers advantage, and a possible victory for MFT could be one of the best decisions for WWE, further booking a full-fledged rivalry between the two factions.

#5. Worst: #DIY

The team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa has not been on the most competitive level that they are capable of. Instead, the duo has been more focused on making headlines and has become quite aggressive since the Uncle Howdy-led faction entered the tag team division.

DIY has not yet matched the level of Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy and needs more serious characters if they want to compete against them and challenge for the titles in the future. At this point, if Ciampa and Gargano defeat the champions, it could lead to Lumis and Gacy being overshadowed.

#4. Best: Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

The team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul made headlines with their victory at SummerSlam against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll, and fans have been urging the company to keep the duo together for some more time.

With neither man currently involved in singles feuds, they could establish themselves in the tag team division for a few months, and dethroning the champions right in the beginning would be the best way to do it. Such a move would not only elevate their status as a tag team but also provide The Wyatt Sicks with an exciting storyline for a while.

#3. Worst: The Street Profits

Former tag team champions, The Street Profits, haven't been booked with the same intensity and presence as they were back in NXT. The duo has appeared quite weak over the past few months and needs a strong storyline to get back to the level they were.

However, the duo dethroning Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy as tag team champions at this point wouldn't make sense and would ultimately affect the entire tag team division.

#2. Best: The Usos

One of the greatest tag teams to ever step into the squared circle, The Usos have not been seen together for quite some time. While both men have faced each other in the past, they could reunite at any moment, considering they have been featured as the biggest supporters of each other lately.

Looking at the condition of the tag team division on the blue brand, the duo could reunite with a mission to teach The Wyatts a lesson. The Usos dethroning Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy to become champions again would be one of WWE's best moves, leaving fans excited about The Usos winning the titles and further elevating The Wyatt Sicks’ status because of the massive storyline they will be involved in.

#1. Worst: Fraxiom

One of the most impressive tag teams that was brought to the main roster a few months ago, Fraxiom, has managed to make a name for themselves on SmackDown as well. The duo has come very close to winning the tag team titles multiple times but has ended up losing the match one way or the other.

The duo still hasn't reached the level where The Wyatt Sicks have been reigning supreme lately, and needs to put in more effort to get there. A potential victory against The Wyatt Sicks won’t only leave the fans questioning the decision, but will also bury the faction at this point.

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More