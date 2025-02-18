4 Betrayals that could happen during Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE's next Premium Live Event is getting closer and closer. In less than two weeks, Elimination Chamber Toronto will broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1.

The big stadium show is looking stacked. Two Elimination Chamber Matches are scheduled, including a six-man bout. The stars involved in the contest are Logan Paul, CM Punk, John Cena, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

There are many volatile personalities in the match, and even more, if you include those connected to the participants in some way. Several combustible elements could lead to heartbreaking betrayals. This article will take a look at several betrayals that could happen during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

Below are four betrayals that could happen during the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. Rhea Ripley could shockingly cost Damian Priest the win as payback for leaving WWE RAW

Damian Priest is making waves on Friday Night SmackDown. The former World Heavyweight Champion moved to the blue brand during the WWE Transfer Window and is looking to take over the brand.

In moving to SmackDown, however, Damian Priest left behind someone close to him. Rhea Ripley is his close friend, and the pair is known by WWE fans as The Terror Twins. Fans loved them, and the duo certainly seemed close. This makes Damian's decision to switch to SmackDown even more baffling.

Rhea Ripley may feel betrayed and hurt by Damian's move. If that's the case, she could show up during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and unexpectedly cost Damian the win, turning heel. This would be sweet revenge for him leaving The Terror Twins behind in search of success on SmackDown.

#3. CM Punk could turn heel to get rid of John Cena

CM Punk is one of the most aggressive wrestlers in the world. Even as a beloved babyface, he tends to push buttons and cause trouble both in and outside of WWE. Just ask The Elite what kind of chaos Punk can create.

Still, he's ultimately a good guy and has spoken highly of John Cena. CM Punk has mentioned wanting to wrestle against the 16-time WWE World Champion during his retirement tour. He clearly respects Cena, but that respect may be out the window at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

In what would be a shocking moment—yet one that makes perfect sense given Punk's demeanor—he could selfishly turn heel on Cena. If he and John are the last two men in the match, he could nail Cena with a low blow and then hit the GTS for the win. Fans would be furious, but it would get CM Punk his world title match.

#2. Cody Rhodes could betray his friend John Cena

Cody Rhodes is currently at the top of the world. He's the Undisputed WWE Champion and thus the top star in World Wrestling Entertainment. The only ones close to his level of star power and popularity are part-time performers and legends.

One of Rhodes' friends in WWE is John Cena. The Face That Runs The Place was the quarterback of sorts in the company for years, and now Cody Rhodes fills that role. They're both examples of the ultimate babyfaces.

That could change at Elimination Chamber Toronto. Cody could shockingly betray his good friend and mentor by turning heel. He could do this in an effort to stop Cena from wrestling against him at WrestleMania. As is common, however, this plan may backfire in the long run, and they could still wrestle later on.

#1. Paul Heyman could betray CM Punk by orders of The Tribal Chief

Paul Heyman has some high-profile relationships in WWE. As part of The OG Bloodline, he is associated with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and of course, Roman Reigns. He also shares a close friendship with CM Punk.

Roman Reigns is Paul's Tribal Chief, while CM Punk is his alleged best friend. This came in handy for The Wiseman last year when he convinced CM Punk to assist Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Now, he may be forced to make a choice.

In what would be a shocking betrayal, Paul Heyman could sneak out during the Elimination Chamber Match and turn on CM Punk. He could then cost The Voice Of The Voiceless the win. It could later be revealed that this was done on the orders of The Tribal Chief, setting up a match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania.

