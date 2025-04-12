4 better challengers for the WWE World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just over a week away. The show is going to be absolutely massive. Each night of the two-day event is expected to feature at least seven big-time matches.

Ad

Matches for the premium live event are still being added to this day. For example, earlier today, it was announced that the World Tag Team Titles will be on the line when The War Raiders defend against The New Day.

This bout is bound to be a good one, but some fans are disappointed by the announcement. These two teams having another standard contest after just competing on Monday Night RAW a matter of days ago feels somewhat lackluster.

Ad

Trending

An argument could be made that there are better challengers for the World Tag Team Titles at The Show of Shows. This article will take a look at four teams that could be better in the WrestleMania spot than Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Below are four better challengers for the WWE World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

#4. The Lucha Brothers reuniting would have been electric

Penta is one of the hottest recent signings in WWE. He debuted on RAW in January and has become one of the more popular stars on the brand in the months since that time.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rey Fenix, Penta's brother, just made his debut on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. While he arrived several months after his brother, he made an immediate splash with an incredible victory over NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer.

The Lucha Brothers both in World Wrestling Entertainment means the pair uniting should happen sooner rather than later. While Penta has a match at WrestleMania, Fenix does not. It may have been wiser to have the pair challenge The War Raiders instead of a New Day rematch.

Ad

#3. New Catch Republic arguably should have been in this spot

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New Catch Republic is a tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW made up of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. The two are long-time friends and rivals, infamously having battled over the United Kingdom Championship in NXT and NXT UK.

The duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne reunited on WWE Monday Night RAW live from London just a few weeks ago. The two took on The New Day in their return match but bizarrely lost the bout.

Ad

The pair losing didn't really make much sense. Instead, Tyler and Pete should have defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. That would set up a New Catch Republic vs. The War Raiders match at WrestleMania 41, which would undoubtedly be an absolute banger.

#2. Fraxiom has proven to be the best tag team in the world

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fraxiom is a tag team on NXT. The duo is made up of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The two phenomenal WWE stars are both former NXT Heritage Cup winners and the current NXT Tag Team Champions. They are in their second reign with the tag team gold.

The NXT Tag Team Champions are widely considered to be the best tag team in the world. Whether the two battle established legends such as The Hardy Boyz or brand new talent like Swipe Right, the WWE champions always deliver the goods.

Ad

The pair should be rewarded for putting on non-stop bangers. A champions vs. champions match at WrestleMania could have been the perfect way to reward the pair for their fantastic work. It also would have been quite interesting to see which champions were superior on such a big stage.

#1. The Latino World Order want opportunity in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Latino World Order is a stable on WWE Monday Night RAW. Currently, the group features Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Santos Escobar and Carlito are former members. Zelina Vega and Bad Bunny are technically affiliated with the group, but not on the red brand.

Rey Mysterio has a match at WrestleMania, but the other three active members do not. This is a shame, as all three are fantastic. While Dragon Lee will probably play some role in Mysterio's WWE WrestleMania match, this still leaves Cruz and Joaquin without a spot.

Given how good the two are, the pair battling The War Raiders could have been a show-stealer. Joaquin recently discussed his desire to deliver whenever he gets the opportunity and who knows what kind of fantastic work they could have delivered if they were in The New Day's spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More