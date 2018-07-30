4 better opponents than John Cena for Undertaker at SummerSlam 2018

Could The Undertaker return once more?

For over two decades, The Undertaker has been the most important Superstar in the WWE, ushering in numerous firsts for the WWE, and helping the company become the No. 1 sports entertainment brand in the world.

It now seems like The Deadman's WWE in-ring career is all but over, making sporadic appearances from time to time.

Earlier this year, he was challenged by John Cena in the run-up to WrestleMania, and he eventually answered Cena's provocation and squashed him.

The quick end to the match suggested that the story between Cena and Undertaker was not over, and reports now suggest that the two will face off once again at SummerSlam.

But, this seems like a missed opportunity for The Undertaker if he does go on to face Cena.

Here are four other wrestlers who would make a better opponent than Cena for The Undertaker:

#1 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley lost the No.1 contender's match for the Universal title against Roman Reigns

Since making his return to the WWE earlier this year, after wrestling at TNA, the indie circuit and MMA, Bobby Lashley looks the real deal - a Superstar destined to wrestle at the top of the card.

But many fans and critics have been disappointed with the programme that WWE have given Lashley.

Most fans wanted Lashley to face off against Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, a face-off between two experienced Superstars with a legitimate fighting background.

But that's not happened so far, thanks to Lesnar's no-show. With Lesnar and Reigns set to battle it out at SummerSlam, Lashley doesn't have an opponent for the PPV.

The Undertaker could greatly help Lashley's big-match appeal and put him over (if he did need being put over). Following Lesnar's impending departure from the WWE, Lashley, Strowman and even Reigns could become the top guys in the WWE and The Undertaker could help usher in a new era in the WWE with this match.

