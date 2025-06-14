4 Better options for the final WWE King of the Ring spot than Jey Uso

WWE General Manager Adam Pearce broke some news that disappointed many wrestling fans yesterday. Scrap Daddy revealed the fourth contestant in the final King of the Ring opening round match.

For those unaware, the bout was advertised as Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. Sheamus vs. a mystery performer. Naturally, this led many fans to speculate about who the mystery performer was.

Pearce revealed on social media that the fourth man is Main Event Jey Uso. This came after Jey lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW. It appears that the final spot would have gone to whichever star lost in the tournament.

Unfortunately, Jey wasn't exactly an inspired choice. On the contrary, he was arguably kind of a dull one. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could have been a better option than Jey Uso as the mystery competitor in the King of the Ring Tournament.

#4. Mr. Iguana has been gaining a lot of buzz ever since WWE Worlds Collide

Mr. Iguana is one of the most bizarre characters in wrestling. The AAA star paints his face green and black, acting like an iguana. He also carries around a stuffed animal sock puppet iguana.

Fans from all over the world became better acquainted with Mr. Iguana beginning at WWE Worlds Collide last weekend. He teamed up with Aerostar and Octagon Jr. in the opening bout. Iguana was then later highlighted at Money in the Bank, on RAW, and NXT.

Given that Iguana has captured the imagination of fans all over, and a vignette aired for him during RAW, many hoped that he would be the fourth man in the King of the Ring bout. If nothing else, the lucha star would have been far more exciting and interesting than Jey Uso.

#3. Ilja Dragunov was a perfect winner if he's healthy enough to return

Ilja Dragunov is a special pro wrestler. His selling, strikes, and physicality are totally unique, and nobody else in the industry wrestles quite like him. That uniqueness and high quality led to Ilja being both the WWE United Kingdom Champion and, later, the NXT Champion.

The Mad Dragon hasn't been seen by WWE fans for quite some time. While he joined Monday Night RAW last year, he was only on the brand for a handful of months before suffering an injury during a live event.

With that being said, fans have been expecting Ilja back for a while. Supposing he has been cleared and is ready to return, the former NXT UK star being in the match would have made far more sense and would have been more interesting than Jey Uso's inclusion.

#2. El Grande Americano would have made for a better match

El Grande Americano is WWE's latest luchador sensation. Hailing from the Gulf of Mexico, Americano is a legendary wrestler from Mexico who has mastered the dark arts of lucha libre. In fact, he even captured the Speed Title.

Of course, fans know El Grande Americano is Chad Gable under a mask, and all of that schtick is simply propaganda. After Gable was unable to beat luchadores, he resorted to pretending to be one himself and routinely cheating to defeat stars who had mastered the art of lucha libre.

While Chad wasn't included in the King of the Ring Tournament, El Grande Americano could have been. Given how good the wrestler behind the mask is, WWE could've added Americano instead of Jey Uso. The match would have been better for it.

#1. Ricky Saints is rumored to be called up to RAW or SmackDown soon

Ricky Saints is a former All Elite Wrestling star who jumped to WWE earlier this year. He debuted on the NXT brand and went on to capture the North American Championship in record time.

The talented Saints recently lost the NXT North American Championship in a shocking upset. Former WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page won the gold. Following Ricky's loss, rumors began to swirl that he'd be moving to the main roster.

While he hasn't moved up yet, Saints would have been a much more exciting fourth man than Jey Uso. He is absolutely ready for the main roster, for starters. Beyond that, he would have felt completely fresh. Unfortunately, Jey does not feel nearly as fresh.

