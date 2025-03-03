4 better scenarios for Jade Cargill's attacker

Jade Cargill was the victim of a brutal attack on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. The attack occurred while Bianca Belair was competing in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's United States Champion, and The EST eliminated herself by rushing backstage to check on her tag team partner.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis launched an investigation but was unable to find the culprit for months. Aldis presented security footage recently on the blue brand that put Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the scene of the attack. However, Cargill made her triumphant return at Elimination Chamber 2025 and went after Naomi, seemingly confirming the rumors that the veteran was responsible all along.

Listed below are four better scenarios for Jade Cargill's attacker.

#4. WWE star Bianca Belair could have been revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were a popular duo when the attack took place. They were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and appeared to be unstoppable on the main roster. However, a more interesting angle for the storyline would have been that Belair was sick of being in a tag team and took out her frustrations on Cargill.

Instead, WWE had Naomi replace Cargill in the tag team, and they had a successful reign as champions before being dethroned by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last week on WWE RAW. The storyline would have been more impactful if Belair turned heel and betrayed her former tag team partner last year.

#3. Nia Jax could have tried to frame Naomi

Nia Jax was very vocal about accusing Naomi of being the one who attacked Jade Cargill, and the company could have an interesting storyline surrounding her claims. The Irresistible Force was in an alliance with Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae at the time of the attack.

However, Stratton betrayed her former allies and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to become WWE Women's Champion in January. Jax likely knew her partnership with The Buff Barbie wasn't going to last and could have attacked Cargill out of jealousy. The veteran could have been jealous of how well Cargill and Belair worked together and tried to frame Naomi as the culprit to avoid taking responsibility.

#2. Jade Cargill could have returned to cost Bianca Belair and Naomi the titles on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair and Naomi were convinced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill, and it led to a Women's Tag Team Championship match last Monday night on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match, and eventually, The Judgment Day stars emerged victorious to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Jade Cargill should have returned during the Women's Tag Team Championship match on last week's WWE RAW. The match was the main event, and the red brand could have gone off the air with a massive cliffhanger following the 32-year-old's return. The former AEW star could have cost Belair and Naomi the titles, but fans still would not have known who was responsible for the attack.

#1. There should have been more updates along the way

The mystery attack on Jade Cargill was a major storyline when it first happened, and everyone was trying to figure out who did it. However, months went by without any updates, and wrestling fans' interest in the angle dropped dramatically.

While Cargill's surprise return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was exciting, it would have been more impactful if the company had been teasing it for weeks. The storyline would also have benefited from the security footage being shown months ago, rather than a substantial amount of time without any developments for fans to get invested in.

