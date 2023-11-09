4 Big changes Triple H and Shawn Michaels could make when WWE NXT moves to its new home in 2024

Major WWE news broke recently regarding the future of one of the company's hottest brands. The NXT show will move to a new home in 2024 as a new television deal was revealed.

The white & gold brand began in 2010 as a competition show, but it became a proper developmental territory two years later. In 2014, NXT became a staple on the award-winning WWE Network. Then, in 2019, the then-black & gold brand moved to the USA Network.

Next October will mark five years on the network, but it will then move to The CW. The broadcast deal left many surprised, but it has proven beneficial as it is the brand's most profitable yet.

This will be a massive move for NXT. While Shawn Michaels is still expected to run the show, there's a chance that aspects of the weekly program will change, perhaps as instructed by Triple H. This article will look at possible changes the two D-Generation X members could make when NXT moves over next year.

#4. NXT could return to Full Sail University

Expand Tweet

Full Sail University and WWE had a long-time relationship. NXT began running shows from Full Sail once it became a proper developmental territory. It remained there until 2020. Once the pandemic hit, NXT moved to the Performance Center, where it has been ever since.

Many fans first watched NXT in that era. They saw stars such as Sami Zayn, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka, among others, make a name for themselves in the big-time at that venue.

With the pandemic-related lockdown long since passed, there's a chance Triple H and Shawn Michaels will have NXT return to Full Sail once the show debuts on The CW. A new atmosphere will help The CW era stand out and make the WWE program feel even more special.

#3. The show could become more mature

Shawn Michaels and Grayson Waller

WWE has gone through various eras regarding how they present their product. The New Generation, for example, was known as a relatively squeaky-clean period for the company. Then, the Attitude Era became far more raunchy and edgier.

The Ruthless Aggression era was toned down but still far from squeaky clean. From there, the company entered the PG era. While things have become edgier than at the beginning of that period, WWE has yet to fully embrace a higher television rating for their product.

Despite things being toned down, NXT tends to push the limits further than the other brands. When it moves to The CW, Triple H and Shawn Michaels may make the show even edgier, opting for a higher television rating in exchange for the freedom to be more risque.

#2. NXT could begin touring for their weekly television shows

Expand Tweet

As noted, NXT spent much of its time as a brand at Full Sail University. In the years since WWE has held tapings and live shows at the Performance Center. Both of these venues happen to be in Florida.

Unfortunately, NXT rarely travels outside of the state. While the pandemic had the company locked away in Florida for quite some time, RAW and SmackDown resumed touring in 2021. NXT later continued touring in Florida for live events but did branch out for Premium Live Events.

If WWE wants to make a major change and fully establish NXT as a brand, they must have a weekly television show outside of Florida. This will help further develop the talent while providing a unique and fun atmosphere for the viewing audience. Triple H and Shawn Michaels need to make this move.

#1. The brand may no longer use stars from WWE's main roster

Dominik Mysterio

WWE NXT is known for featuring the stars of tomorrow. The brand builds many superstars from scratch while finetuning more experienced and world-traveled talent for the big stage. There has been a bit of a change in that regard, however.

The likes of Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley have all had extended stays on the brand in recent months. Top WWE stars such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Asuka, and LA Knight, among others, have been on the program, presumably to beef up the ratings.

Cynics may believe the big names were added to NXT to make it more attractive for a television deal. Now that they are getting paid, there's a chance that the likes of Becky Lynch and others will no longer be on the show. Instead, NXT may solely focus on its roster moving forward.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here