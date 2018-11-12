×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

4 biggest babyfaces who were once heels

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
94   //    12 Nov 2018, 09:33 IST

Seth Rollins and John Cena
Seth Rollins and John Cena

Professional wrestling is a mixture of heel and babyface wrestlers. Both types of wrestlers are equally important as each other. WWE has a fantastic roster filled with many talented wrestlers from all around the globe and this is what makes them unique from other wrestling promotions.

There was a time when only babyfaces were getting a positive reaction from the crowd whereas the heels were getting the reaction they worked for. Nowadays, things have changed, and there is no face-heel thing among the fans.

They boo whoever they want and cheer the Superstar they like. The same happened with Roman Reigns who was a face but the crowd refused to cheer for him.

This year as well many heel and face turns took place, and some of them were shocking too. Some babyfaces in the company turned into heels whereas some bad guys are now good guys.

Many babyface wrestlers were once a heel in the company. Here we will take a look at such four superstars.

#4 John Cena

John Cena
John Cena

The 16-time WWE champion is currently enjoying his success in Hollywood like fellow WWE Superstar, The Rock. Over the years, Cena has transitioned himself into a Hollywood superstar from the face of the WWE.

Many of his WWE fans want him to turn heel because they haven’t seen his rowdy side ever. However, if you have been following the WWE for more than a decade, then you must be aware of Cena’s Doctor Of Thuganomics gimmick. 

This gimmick was initially a heel character where Cena would insult the other person through his rap. However, things started changing as the fans were completely into his rap. WWE quickly realized this and turned him into a face wrestler. 

From that time, Cena managed to become one of the most over WWE Superstars ever in the company. His run as a heel was the critical reason behind his success as the face of the WWE.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena Seth Rollins
Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Currently working as a freelancer for various sites and hopes to become one of the best writers in the world.
WWE: Five Incredible faces who were better as heels
RELATED STORY
3 Current Heels Who Were Better As Babyfaces
RELATED STORY
5 Times heels out-popped babyfaces
RELATED STORY
5 WWE heels who have been cheered over babyfaces
RELATED STORY
5 greatest WWE babyfaces of all time 
RELATED STORY
4 Smartest heels in the WWE today
RELATED STORY
4 Monday Night RAW heels who should have made better...
RELATED STORY
5 heels who won their first WWE world title clean
RELATED STORY
5 best babyfaces in WWE in 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Superstars who are natural heels
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us