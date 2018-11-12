4 biggest babyfaces who were once heels

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 12 Nov 2018, 09:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and John Cena

Professional wrestling is a mixture of heel and babyface wrestlers. Both types of wrestlers are equally important as each other. WWE has a fantastic roster filled with many talented wrestlers from all around the globe and this is what makes them unique from other wrestling promotions.

There was a time when only babyfaces were getting a positive reaction from the crowd whereas the heels were getting the reaction they worked for. Nowadays, things have changed, and there is no face-heel thing among the fans.

They boo whoever they want and cheer the Superstar they like. The same happened with Roman Reigns who was a face but the crowd refused to cheer for him.

This year as well many heel and face turns took place, and some of them were shocking too. Some babyfaces in the company turned into heels whereas some bad guys are now good guys.

Many babyface wrestlers were once a heel in the company. Here we will take a look at such four superstars.

#4 John Cena

John Cena

The 16-time WWE champion is currently enjoying his success in Hollywood like fellow WWE Superstar, The Rock. Over the years, Cena has transitioned himself into a Hollywood superstar from the face of the WWE.

Many of his WWE fans want him to turn heel because they haven’t seen his rowdy side ever. However, if you have been following the WWE for more than a decade, then you must be aware of Cena’s Doctor Of Thuganomics gimmick.

This gimmick was initially a heel character where Cena would insult the other person through his rap. However, things started changing as the fans were completely into his rap. WWE quickly realized this and turned him into a face wrestler.

From that time, Cena managed to become one of the most over WWE Superstars ever in the company. His run as a heel was the critical reason behind his success as the face of the WWE.

1 / 4 NEXT