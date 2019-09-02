4 Biggest Mistakes made at AEW All Out: Major star missing, questionable winner

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 287 // 02 Sep 2019, 10:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW All Out!

AEW All Out is in history books now as Chicago witnessed another major show from the newly emerging promotion, All Elite Wrestling. While the show was not better than the Double or Nothing PPV in May, the credit should be given to the executives, stars, and everyone involved to give us a decent PPV.

All Out saw the crowning of the first-ever AEW World Champion in the form of Chris Jericho. We also got to know the two wrestlers who will face off to determine the inaugural AEW Women's Champion. Other than that, the show has some decent surprises throughout.

As is the case with everything in life, certain aspects of it could have been avoided and improved to make it better. In this article, let's take a look at the four mistakes that were made at AEW All Out. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions about the show in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#4 A very lengthy show

Me during the Buy-in Vs. me approaching hour 5 of #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/mkEb28l6Zr — Jesse (@Alotta_Pain) September 1, 2019

Firstly, the night was a packed one for wrestling fans as not one or two but three major shows were taking place all at once. It first started with NXT UK's TakeOver and NJPW's Royal Quest and then came AEW All Out. As much as you might love wrestling, there has to be some limit.

WWE has often been criticized heavily for keeping enormously long PPVs like WrestleMania 35. While, Vince is learning and improving on the same with a pretty compact SummerSlam, the same can't be said about All Elite Wrestling. You can't expect fans to sit through a very long show.

While almost all the wrestlers got a decent time to showcase their talent and narrate a story inside the ring, which is great to an extent, it was tiring. Let's hope Cody and company learn from this and shorten the length of their next show.

1 / 3 NEXT