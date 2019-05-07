4 biggest questions after Vince McMahon broke his own WWE rules

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 649 // 07 May 2019, 19:23 IST

Vince McMahon allowed Roman Reigns, plus four other SmackDown stars, to appear on Raw

Vince McMahon is the talk of the WWE Universe after he broke his own Superstar Shake-Up rules on the May 6 episode of Raw by introducing a ‘Wild Card Rule’ which will enable Superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live to appear on the opposing brand.

Confused? Everybody else was, too, so here is the official explanation from WWE.com:

"The latest wrinkle in the ongoing Superstar Shake-up emerged this Monday on Raw when Mr. McMahon announced a new ‘Wild Card Rule’ in which a limited number of Superstars from Raw or SmackDown would be invited to cross brand lines for one-night-only appearances, with unauthorized jumps to be penalized by fines or even potential firing."

The ‘Wild Card Rule’ was originally supposed to feature just three Superstars on the opposing brand during the same night, but the rule was broken within two hours when Elias and Lars Sullivan joined Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston in appearing on Raw.

Michael Cole excitedly told everybody at the end of the broadcast that Raw Superstars could appear on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, so it is safe to assume that this ‘Wild Card Rule’ will be in place on several shows in the coming weeks.

In this article, let’s take a look at four of the biggest questions that need answering following Mr. McMahon’s surprising announcement on Monday.

#4 Why is the ‘Wild Card Rule’ even in place?

WWE’s storyline explanation for the ‘Wild Card Rule’ appears to be that Roman Reigns showed up on Raw and complained that the authority figures are not allowing the WWE Universe to run the show, so Vince McMahon is trying to appease everyone by letting Reigns, as well as other SmackDown Live Superstars, appear on Raw.

In reality, last week’s Raw television ratings hit an all-time non-holiday low in America, so these new storyline rules have almost certainly been put in place in order to increase viewership.

With a less predictable weekly product and more high-profile names available to appear on Raw, viewing figures are bound to improve, right?

