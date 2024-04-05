4 biggest questions facing WWE at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL is just hours away and the WWE Universe is incredibly hyped. After a busy week leading up to the event including a record-breaking episode of RAW, an explosive CM Punk interview, a set reveal, and more, the audience is ready to witness The Show Of Shows.

With excitement at peak for the event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fans cannot help but wonder what is in store over the two-night extravaganza. Most of the storylines leading up to Lincoln Financial Field have been developed to completion, but a few have left some loose ends. These hanging threads, whether by mistake or design, leave the audience with some questions heading into The Showcase of The Immortals.

Here are four of the biggest questions facing WWE at WrestleMania XL.

#4. Which surprise appearances are in store for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL?

The Road to WrestleMania XL has been loaded with some of the biggest star power at WWE's disposal. Headlined by The Rock, the likes of Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and even the injured CM Punk have made their presence known. Despite all the star power on the show, more is on the way at The Show of Shows.

Celebrities like Meek Mill and Lil Wayne have confirmed attendance for the show, but it is the unconfirmed WWE legends reportedly planned to feature who have captured imaginations. There have been rumors of John Cena, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin appearing in different capacities. Will these icons and more be present in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania? Will they have a say in the proceedings?

The feud between Rhodes and The Bloodline will be of particular interest to those asking this question.

#3. Which WWE Superstars will align or betray each other at WrestleMania XL?

The Road to WrestleMania XL has been littered with intriguing subplots that are easy to miss if you are not looking. These little teases and hints seemed inconsequential as they were happening, but could end up having massive significance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The most intriguing blink-and-you-miss-it moments in the past few weeks seem to have been foreshadowing heel and face turns.

Will Carlito turn against Rey Mysterio for choosing Dragon Lee over him? Will The Judgment Day finally splinter after recent tensions? Who will turn against who in the main event storyline? Why was Drew McIntyre recently seen talking to Paul Heyman on WWE RAW? Who will Andrade align himself with?

If we get answers to even half these questions, WrestleMania XL will be a magical ride.

#2. The Damian Priest question could have massive implications at WrestleMania XL

Damian Priest is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, who will defend their titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy is also a member of The Judgment Day, which will have four of its five stars in action at the mega event. Most importantly, he is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder, which might make him the biggest wildcard at The Show of Shows.

Having held the briefcase for nine months, Priest's time to cash in is fast running out. However, The Showcase of The Immortals provides him arguably the best opportunity to execute his move. Seth Rollins has his hands full with The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre, who, in turn, has his head turned by CM Punk, who will be present on commentary.

Will all this chaos give The Punisher an opening to claim the World Heavyweight Championship? Will his potential cash-in even succeed? Will it cause The Judgment Day to turn against him? If he does not cash in at WrestleMania XL, when will he? We cannot wait to find out his fate!

#1. Will Cody Rhodes finish the story at WrestleMania XL?

The biggest question on everyone's minds heading into WrestleMania XL is the one regarding Cody Rhodes' story. The American Nightmare controversially failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and now faces an even bigger hurdle with Reigns backed by The Rock.

The Final Boss has been Rhodes' nemesis on The Road to WrestleMania XL, doing everything from slapping and belt-whipping the latter to making him bleed. So, everyone is wondering: Will Cody finish the story and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Will he have help? Will The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief stay on the same page and deny him an opportunity to succeed?

If he does not finish the story, what is next for Cody? Who will dethrone Reigns in that scenario? Only time will tell.

