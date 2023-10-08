4 biggest questions from WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 took over Indianapolis last night. Considering the star-studded card, fans were expecting an amazing show, and Triple H hit the jackpot.

LA Knight and John Cena bagged a significant victory over The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Cody Rhodes-Jey Uso tandem snatched the Unified Tag Titles away from The Judgment Day in a surprise win.

Carlito sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by revealing himself as Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar's surprise partner. Seth "Freakin" Rollins prevailed over Shinsuke Nakamura in a hellacious Last Man Standing bout to retain the World Heavyweight Title.

Despite the plethora of questions that were answered, many were raised. Hence, let's look at 4 of the biggest questions from WWE Fastlane 2023.

#4. Does WWE have a long-term goal with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as Tag Team Champions?

Very few saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso winning the Tag Team Titles ahead of WWE Fastlane 2023. Although they have worked well together as a team, as potential main event singles stars, their pairing is unlikely to last in the long run.

WWE could add multiple layers of complexity to the tag division. Firstly, the surprise title win further deepens the differences among The Judgment Day. Secondly, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, allies of Rhodes and Uso, are also gunning for the gold.

The scope is wide unless Triple H has a long-term goal. In case, they did this just for the sake of a surprise, then the decision may not have been an advisable one.

#3. Why did Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits lose another major bout?

The Bobby Lashley-Street Profits trio has enormous potential, possibly reaching the level of The Bloodline, if booked properly. However, the creative team has shown zero commitment towards the faction until now, and Fastlane was indicative of their lack of faith.

WWE probably wanted Carlito's return to generate a buzz, with a victory for the LWO, but Lashley's team deserved a win, especially after their dominant display in the early goings of the match.

The loss at WWE Fastlane 2023 raises more doubts and questions about the legitimacy of the group, and the company's long-term plans with Lashley and The Street Profits.

#2. What's next for Shinsuke Nakamura after his loss at WWE Fastlane 2023?

Shinsuke Nakamura lost another major bout.

WWE made the correct decision of having Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura go on last. Their program had immense fuel which warranted a prominent spot on the card, and the World Heavyweight Title deserved a significant chunk of the limelight.

However, there is some skepticism regarding Rollins' victory. The Visionary has proven himself as a fighting champion, and his reign has been wonderful, but Nakamura was excelling as a heel.

The King of Strong Style was firing on all cylinders, and could have benefited immensely from a short title reign. With two consecutive losses, Nakamura will fall down the pecking order now, and lose much steam.

With limited babyfaces on the roster and a weak mid-card, the direction seems unclear for the former IC Champion.

#1. Why did Damian Priest not cash in his MITB contract at WWE Fastlane 2023?

After The Judgment Day lost the Tag Team Championships, Damian Priest was understandably livid. Priest boldly declared his intentions of winning the World Heavyweight Title tonight, before Rhea Ripley stopped him, suggesting he wasn't ready.

This was a confusing decision. Seth "Freakin" Rollins was vulnerable after his brutal Last Man Standing Match victory over Shinsuke Nakamura. It was the perfect time for Senor Money in the Bank to strike, but he obeyed Ripley's command.

Priest deliberately disobeying The Eradicator to cash in his contract could have been another twist that would have deepened the rift within The Judgment Day.

It looks like The Judgment Day has a long-term goal with the MITB contract, but not cashing in on a battered Rollins at WWE Fastlane 2023 was puzzling indeed.

