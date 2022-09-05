4 biggest questions WWE RAW must answer following Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle was a blockbuster event with plenty of shocks, swerves, and epic moments. The historic United Kingdom stadium show kept the deafening Cardiff crowd on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The event certainly did not lack drama with epic title defenses, shocking heel turns, and cash-in attempts.

Clash at the Castle advanced some storylines and paid off others, but it also left a few threads hanging. Some of these loose ends, such as The Bloodline's future with new addition Solo Sikoa, will be tied up on SmackDown. However, the post-Clash episode of RAW has its own questions to answer.

With just hours to go, let's reflect on four of the biggest questions that WWE should provide answers to on the red brand tonight.

#4: Is it time for the rumored WWE returnees to make their mark?

In the run-up to Clash at the Castle, the rumor mill was awash with potential returns from a number of frozen out or released WWE Superstars. Many ideas floated around, from Sasha Banks and Naomi confronting Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to Bray Wyatt costing Roman Reigns the Undisputed Universal Title. Ultimately, only an NXT callup came to pass, and one could argue that it was more than enough for the stacked show.

It has been reported that Braun Strowman has re-signed with WWE and will make his return on RAW. If true, will The Monster Among Men come alone? With the women's tag team tournament concluded, could Banks and Naomi make their presence felt to begin a new program to reclaim the titles they never lost? If these stars are to be involved on the road to Extreme Rules, tonight is the night for them to make their splash.

#3: What next for the RAW Women's division?

Will The EST get a 1-on-1 challenger?

Since the completion of the tag team tournament and the six-woman feud at Clash At The Castle, the RAW Women's division has a clean storytelling slate. There are no locked-in contenders for either title, which presents the opportunity to start off new programs with a bang.

Women's champion Bianca Belair has not had a proper 1v1 feud since the new management came into effect, so this could be her time to build momentum. Without a men's world title on the show, the RAW Women's Championship is likely to headline the red brand's road to Extreme Rules so it needs a big feud.

Bayley seems to be the frontrunner to challenge The EST, having pinned the champion in Cardiff. As for the tag teams, it will be interesting to see what's in store for Kai, Sky, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and the rest of the division going forward.

#2: What next for Dominik Mysterio after his shocking betrayal?

Dominik Mysterio shocked the world when he turned on his father, Rey Mysterio and the latter's tag team partner at WWE Clash at the Castle, Edge. The youngster was in the corner of the two legends as they defeated The Judgment Day to the Cardiff crowd's roaring approval. However, things turned sour when Dominik low-blowed The Rated R Superstar before viciously clotheslining his father in the post-match segment.

The younger Mysterio did not align himself with The Judgment Day, who were beside themselves laughing like hyenas at his turn to the dark side. Will he join them tonight? Will he operate as a lone wolf? Could he be part of the Legado Del Fantasma, which is expected to debut on the main roster soon? After months of teasing his heel turn, we could finally get a glimpse into Dominik's future outside his father's enormous shadow. We can't wait!

#1: What happens to RAW's main event scene in the continued absence of the WWE title?

Can any RAW star succeed where Drew McIntyre failed?

Between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's reigns, it has been more than 180 days since the WWE Championship was held by a full-time RAW Superstar. As a result of the title unification storyline, the red brand's main event scene has been left with a visible gap. The RAW Women's Championship and United States title scenes have stepped in to fill the void, but it's undeniable that the show would be better off with a men's world title on it.

Roman Reigns' appearances on RAW are likely to continue to be sporadic, meaning that Monday nights may have to do without a top male champion for the foreseeable future. Will the company continue to build potential contenders? Will a new challenger to The Tribal Chief be determined? Will the US Title and RAW Women's Championship continue to hold down the fort as the main event scene awaits a savior?

Monday Night RAW tonight should provide a definitive answer.

