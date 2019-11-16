Survivor Series 2019: 4 Biggest reasons why Seth Rollins' Team RAW will lose

Ishaan Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 16 Nov 2019, 01:07 IST

Here's why Seth Rollins' team may lose at Survivor Series

Survivor Series is just down the road and fans couldn’t be more excited for this pay-per-view. WWE has already done a lot to hype this show up, including NXT’s participation. Fans are going to witness some of their dream matches at the event in Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Shayna Baszler and AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Roderick Strong.

One of the biggest matches heading to the show is the traditional Team RAW vs Team SmackDown match, which will also feature Team NXT and thus, making it a 5-on-5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match.

RAW and SmackDown have already announced their team members and only NXT is left to announce the same. All three brands are expected to produce a show that’ll be remembered for the time to come. Fans are wondering who will win in this bout. Our theory is that it won't be RAW this year, and here are the 4 reasons why.

#4 Miscommunication could cost Team RAW the match

This year’s Team RAW contains Superstars that have a history together. For instance, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are rivals in WWE. Similarly, Randy Orton and Ricochet are far from seeing eye-to-eye. Now remains Kevin Owens, who is a babyface in WWE, who may not play as big of a role as the other participants, but does have a history with Rollins going back to when Owens was Universal Champion in 2016.

McIntyre is likely to have a confrontation with Rollins in the match at some point, and the same could be said for Orton and Ricochet as well. If any of these Superstars turn against each other, Team RAW will easily plunge down and will become vulnerable to losing the match. There's a significant possibility that something of this sort is going to happen at the pay-per-view. After all, in this hostile environment, things aren’t likely to go smoothly for Team RAW.

