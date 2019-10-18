4 Biggest reasons why Vince McMahon must turn Seth Rollins heel

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 784 // 18 Oct 2019, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been acting like a heel for a while now. First, he shocked the world by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania with the help of low-blows. If that wasn’t enough, The Architect also destroyed Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Fun House’ on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Many fans have considered his actions to be a heel move but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rollins is still a babyface. He further provided a reason for the current Universal Champion to destroy Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House.

"I just figured it was their way of writing it off, which surprised me, as I wouldn't have thought they would want to write that off but they did and I guess they don't want it on SmackDown and Bray Wyatt is going to SmackDown and that was the way of writing him off of RAW."

While it’s said that Rollins is still a face, Vince McMahon should pull the triggers and finally turn hiim heel. Here are 4 biggest reasons why Seth Rollins should undergo a change in persona.

#4 WWE has Superstars who can lead Monday Night RAW

The first and most obvious question that will come into our mind after Seth Rollins’ heel turn is who will lead Monday Night RAW. Rollins is currently the biggest male Superstar on the Red Brand and WWE will need to assign his spot to someone else if The Beastslayer turns heel. With Roman Reigns being the face of SmackDown, Rollins is the only Superstar WWE will want to have as the face of RAW.

However, there are other talents as well, who could become the face of this brand. For instance, AJ Styles could turn face and lead RAW as he once did for SmackDown. If WWE doesn’t want that to happen, they could also replace someone like Randy Orton or Ricochet with Rollins.

If WWE hadn’t sent Finn Balor to NXT, we would have been the perfect replacement to Rollins as the leading Superstar of RAW.

1 / 4 NEXT