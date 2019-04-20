×
4 Potential Storylines for SmackDown Live next week (23 April, 2019)

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
319   //    20 Apr 2019, 23:29 IST

What surprises does SmackDown Live have in store for next week?
What surprises does SmackDown Live have in store for next week?

Last week's Superstar Shake-up saw many top stars arrive on SmackDown. One of the biggest acquisitions in SmackDown history was none other than Roman Reigns himself. Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Elias, Ember Moon and Bayley were among other top stars who were drafted from Raw to SmackDown Live.

WWE's blue brand could be on the verge of a new beginning with the new arrivals. No segments or matches have been advertised for this week's show. but still WWE can provide big surprises just like the previous edition of SmackDown. With Money In The Bank fast approaching, the fans can expect some major storylines taking shape over the next few weeks.

So, here are four possible shockers WWE could be planning for the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live -

#1 Buddy Murphy steps up to challenge the Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor


The Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor arrived on SmackDown during last week's Superstar Shake-up and defeated Ali in a fantastic match. Another superstar who arrived on SmackDown is Buddy Murphy - Murphy had a very successful run on 205 Live which was surely a large part of the reason behind his call-up.

Bálor currently has no challenger for his title, so WWE can make Murphy the first in line to face him for a title opportunity. The feud would be incredible since both have nearly the same weight and are exceptional in-ring competitors. There are other options, but this feud will do wonders for Murphy as he looks to make a mark on the main roster.

#2 Randy Orton interrupts Elias performance


Last week on SmackDown, Vince McMahon introduced Elias as the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history before Roman Reigns arrived and attacked both of them. This has become a trend as of late - whenever Elias does his musical performance, he is typically interrupted by a major star, including the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, and Roman Reigns.

This week on SmackDown, the trend can continue with Randy Orton interrupting Elias' performance. The Viper could hit Elias with an RKO while he is performing, before going on to announce his intention to be WWE Champion once again after winning the Money In The Bank briefcase at the eponymous pay-per-view.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz Roman Reigns Kevin Owens WWE What If
