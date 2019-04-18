WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Daniel Bryan's injury

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.23K // 18 Apr 2019, 03:07 IST

When will Bryan be back?

What's the story?

As we had previously reported via Wrestling Observer, Daniel Bryan suffered a potential injury during his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

PWInsider have now revealed that the backstage personnel who know the details about Bryan's injury have been told to keep it a closely-guarded secret.

In case you didn't know...

The former eco-friendly WWE Champion walked into 'Mania with the aim of ending Kofi Kingston's childhood dream of becoming WWE Champion.

However, KofiMania ran wild on the night of April 7th as the 11-year WWE veteran finally got his hands on the most prestigious prize in Sports Entertainment history.

The match itself was a WrestleMania classic and was rightfully adjudged as the best contest on the card. Everything about it was perfect - the pace, meshing of in-ring styles and most importantly, the story that was being told inside the squared circle.

While Kingston may have had a night to remember, Bryan's was a forgettable one as he not only lost the strap but also reportedly suffered an injury during the match.

The former WWE Champion has not appeared on TV ever since and surprisingly, even missed this week's Superstar Shake-up. This has naturally added to the growing concerns amongst the fans.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has stated that Bryan is indeed dealing with an injury, however, those who are aware of the details are keeping it a 'closely-guarded' secret.

This doesn't bode well with Bryan's history, as the former leader of the Yes Movement was forced to retire due to concussions. While he did make a triumphant return to the ring, there is always an anxiousness when he performs. The fact that WWE is staying tightlipped regarding the entire situation isn't a great sign either.

Nonetheless, we sincerely hope that the dreaded concussion issue that has not cropped up again, as if that is the case, then Bryan's in-ring future could be severely impacted.

What's next?

Let's not jump to any negative conclusions before WWE hopefully releases an official statement regarding Bryan's status.

For now, let's pray that the injury isn't a serious one.