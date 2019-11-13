4 Biggest things we could see on this week's SmackDown - Face turn, Dream match

The Fiend and Daniel Bryan

WWE managed to give fans two pre-taped episodes of RAW and SmackDown, both of which derived from Manchester, England. Nevertheless, the build towards Survivor Series has been exciting and will continue on this week's SmackDown, which comes live to us from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown has a lot on its plate. After attacking Daniel Bryan, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt might explain his actions. With Survivor Series just around the corner, SmackDown will most likely complete both their men's and women's 5-on-5 teams.

Furthermore, after making her intentions clear on RAW this week, Bayley might be expecting an attack from the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Moreover, the feud between Roman Reigns and King Corbin will continue to unravel this week on SmackDown.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the four biggest things that might happen on Friday Night SmackDown.

#4 New Day's Title celebration is cut short by the Undisputed Era ( Kyle O' Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Last week on SmackDown, The New Day defeated The Revival to become the brand new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, which will likely add them to the Triple Threat Tag Team Match against The Viking Raiders and The Undisputed Era at Survivor Series.

WWE hasn't focused much on the Tag Team Division since the build for Survivor Series started. In fact, there hasn't been a single altercation between the above-mentioned teams, which could change this Friday night.

The heel Undisputed Era stable may attack Kofi Kingston and Big E, as The New Day comes comes out to celebrate their championship win. Perhaps WWE can also throw The Viking Raiders into the mix, in a bid to hype this feud before Survivor Series on November 24th.

