4 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night RAW this week ( 6 May 2019)

It was an exciting edition of RAW this week

With Money in the Bank approaching fast, WWE produced a great episode of Monday Night RAW this week. Following substandard ratings last week, Vince McMahon is clearly desperate to improve the ratings, and the intention was visible on the flagship show this week.

WWE already announced that Roman Reigns would appear on RAW this week. The Big Dog was not the only SmackDown superstar to make an appearance on RAW this week as we saw Lars Sullivan, Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, and Elias on the red brand this week. As a matter of fact, Kingston and Bryan, two superstars of the blue brand main-evented RAW as they tussled in a WrestleMania rematch for the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre locked horns in another WrestleMania rematch which was cut short after Elias and Shane McMahon interrupted the bout. Lacey Evans squashed a local competitor, but Becky Lynch attacked the Sassy Southern Belle after the bout. Braun Strowman assaulted Sami Zayn while The Viking Raiders defeated the RAW Tag Team Champions, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

Bray Wyatt continued his Firefly Fun House but Mercy the Buzzard killed the Rambling Rabbit. Ricochet defeated Robert Roode to retain his place in the Money in the Bank Ladder match while Lars Sullivan obliterated No Way Jose.

It was a great episode of RAW this week with some blockbuster matches. Here we discuss four things WWE secretly told us RAW this week.

#4 The Viking Riders could win the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Viking Raiders are coming for the titles

The Viking Raiders took the RAW Tag Team division by storm after arriving on the main roster. Erik and Ivar dominated the Lucha House Party in the last couple of weeks, but they made a huge statement by pinning the RAW Tag Team Champions, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawking this week.

The Tag Team division of the red brand lacked notable names before the Showcase of Immortals while the SmackDown Tag Team division had some impressive teams. The Tag Team division of RAW got a significant boost after the inclusion of The Viking Raiders and The Usos.

With the Usos Involved in a feud with the Revival, the twin brothers are not likely to challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions. However, the Viking Raiders beat the Tag Team Champions this week, and they could be the next challengers of Ryder and Hawkins. The Viking Raiders might win the belts at Money in the Bank.

