4 blockbuster John Cena matches teased on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired on the USA Network, and it was a great show. It featured several important King and Queen of the Ring first-round matches and some major story beats.

In addition to big-time matches, the show also featured a plethora of major stars. Names such as Randy Orton, Jimmy Uso, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and Cody Rhodes were just some of the stars who appeared on the show.

John Cena was arguably the biggest name on the program, and he appeared in a few significant segments, both in the ring and backstage. Furthermore, several stories were either continued or seemingly set up on SmackDown.

This article will look at four big-time matches teased for Cena on SmackDown. It includes a massive rematch, a potential Triple Threat bout, and what could be described as a first-time-ever dream clash.

Below are four blockbuster John Cena matches teased on WWE SmackDown.

#4. A rematch with Cody Rhodes was strongly teased

Cody Rhodes is the top babyface in wrestling today. He basically has been since returning to WWE in 2022. Since then, he has won tag team gold and even the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have a long history together. They have feuded in the past, and in many ways, Rhodes looked up to Cena. That changed when the 17-time WWE Champion turned heel on The American Nightmare back in March and then proceeded to beat him for the world title at WrestleMania.

On WWE SmackDown, Cody cut off John Cena and confronted The Face That Runs The Place. During their confrontation, it was clear that The American Nightmare was not done with Cena. The former Undisputed WWE Champion likely wants to try to regain his title, and it could lead to a very interesting rematch between the two performers.

#3. LA Knight told John Cena off in the middle of the ring on SmackDown

LA Knight is an unbelievably popular WWE star. The fans took to him immediately once he dropped the Max Dupri gimmick. Since then, The Megastar has captured the United States Championship on two separate occasions.

Unlike others on this list, John Cena and LA Knight have no notable history together. By the time The Megastar came to prominence on WWE's main roster, John Cena was barely around. That's too bad, as a feud between them is a dream rivalry for many.

WWE teased that first-time dream match on SmackDown. LA Knight came out to the ring and confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion. There was an immediate spark, and it was clear that a rivalry between them could be money.

#2. John Cena and Jimmy Uso had a confrontation on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso is a tag team expert. Alongside his twin brother Jey, Jimmy was part of The Usos. The team is highly regarded and will likely go down as one of the best duos of all time.

The real-life Bloodline star and John Cena definitely aren't strangers to one another. They have teamed up at WWE live events over the years, and Cena even paired with The Usos in a handful of Six-Man Tag Team Matches on RAW and SmackDown in 2014.

Over a decade later, they are very much not on the same page. Right after Cena had a brief rivalry with Jey Uso, thanks to Logan Paul, he and Jimmy had a tense backstage confrontation on SmackDown. While it was short, it could have been a teaser for Big Jim vs. Big Match John.

#1. A Triple Threat Match with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes was potentially teased

Randy Orton is a legend in pro wrestling. He has been part of the main roster for 23 years now and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. On top of that, The Legend Killer is a 14-time world champion in WWE.

The Viper and John Cena are legendary rivals. They have battled it out since either man even joined the main roster, and most recently went one-on-one at Backlash in St. Louis with the Undisputed WWE Title on the line.

After Cody Rhodes confronted Cena, Orton came out to also target the champion. He notably made it clear that he'd go through Cody to get to John. It has some fans believing a Triple Threat Match could be on the horizon. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton would be an absolutely blockbuster bout if it actually happens.

