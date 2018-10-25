WWE Evolution: 4 Blockbuster returns we could see at the Show

Tristan Elliott

Fans can expect some of their favourite stars from the past to return on Sunday

This weekend, the WWE will hold their first ever all women's pay-per-view event, Evolution in New York. The event comes after years of efforts to increase both the visibility and quality of the division that used to refer to its wrestler's as 'divas'.

The event will be a landmark occasion, as only Impact Wrestling has previously held an all-women's PPV. WWE is sure to have a number of surprises in store for us, so here are four superstars that could make returns at the historic PPV.

#4 Eva Marie

Marie wrestled with the WWE between 2013 and 2017

While Eva Marie may not have been the best in-ring performer, she has been one of the most notable female wrestlers of the last five years. After a high profile run in the company, Marie left in 2017, choosing to focus on pursuing new opportunities such as acting.

The 34-year-old has however fuelled talk of a return this week as she stated that she wanted to return to the WWE. Eva Marie may make a shock return at the event, however, it is unlikely that the company will give her a title due to the array of talent currently in their ranks.

