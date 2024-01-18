4 Bold predictions for the #30 entrant in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble matches

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is nearly upon us, and excitement is almost at a fever pitch. As always, speculation, predictions, and fantasy scenarios for the men's and women's 30-person battle royals are running wild. Favorites have been ordained, underdogs identified, and dark horses pinpointed as the iconic premium live event approaches.

One of the most intriguing questions heading into the event is which man and woman will be the final entrants in the respective titular matches. The #30 position has produced the most Rumble winners (five, one ahead of #27 and #28), including the last two men's winners. It will be a crucial spot because of its successful history and because it usually produces a surprise returnee.

Here are four superstars who would be the most shocking options to enter either 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match at the coveted #30 position.

#4 Naomi makes a triumphant return to WWE

Naomi has been away from WWE programming for 20 months, having a great stint in TNA/IMPACT as Trinity. Her dominant run in Scott D'Amore's promotion has done wonders with fans. After her first loss at the recent Hard To Kill event, many think she's headed back to the company where she began her career.

It seems only a matter of time until this happens, but it's unclear when she will finish up with her current company. Should she be able to return at the Rumble, putting her at the #30 spot would ensure a captivating finale to the women's match. Not only would it generate a massive pop, but it would also amplify the intrigue for the women's division heading into The Show of Shows.

Even if she's still signed with TNA for the foreseeable future, a cross-promotional appearance like Mickie James in 2022 would be great.

#3 Brock Lesnar could return at #30 to set up his WrestleMania 40 feud

Brock Lesnar is reportedly nearing a return to WWE for the first time since losing to Cody Rhodes at Summerslam 2023. The Beast Incarnate will presumably come back to set up a feud at WrestleMania 40, although it's unclear who he will face. One name on top of many fans' wishlists as his opponent in Philadelphia is last year's Royal Rumble Iron Man, Gunther.

Imagine The Beast entering at #30, eliminating four or five superstars, and finally coming face-to-face with The Ring General, leading to a double elimination. This would be a simple way to set up a 'Mania match and add excitement to the Rumble finish.

The Beast is always a reliable option in such high-profile spots, and the company could lean on him again.

#2 Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks is the hottest free agent in the industry ahead of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

Even considering former AEW World Champion MJF, who has been taken off the All Elite roster in kayfabe, it's hard to think of a free agent creating more buzz right now than Mercedes Mone. The likes of The Rock and John Cena are known to be loyal to WWE, while the likes of Matt Cardona are arguably not on Mone's level of stardom.

Thus, wherever the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks decides to show up next, it will be big news. What better spot than entering at #30 in the 2024 Royal Rumble?

She would be an amazing coup for the women's division, and fans would love to see her in the final stretch of the match with stars like Bayley, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, and Liv Morgan.

Honorable mentions:

WWE is spoilt for choice when it comes to exciting potential final entrants.

Here are a few more potentially shocking final entrants that would send massive shockwaves through the WWE Universe at Royal Rumble 2024 and could have easily made this list.

Jade Cargill debuts in WWE by entering the Women's Royal Rumble at #30

AJ Lee makes her first-ever Women's Royal Rumble entrance at #30

MJF shocks the world by debuting at #30 in the Royal Rumble

Andrade El Idolo marks his long-awaited return to the company by taking up the coveted spot

Liv Morgan makes her return from a long injury layoff at #30 in the Rumble

Mandy Rose returns to the company as the final entrant in the 30-woman melee

It remains to be seen which of these scenarios will play out on January 27th.

#1 The Rock could set up a WrestleMania 40 date with Roman Reigns by entering at #30 and winning his second Rumble

No current or former superstar has been the subject of more speculation on the road to the 2024 Royal Rumble than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Brahma Bull has long been expected to return to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but it never came to pass. Until now, it seems.

The Great One's RAW: Day 1 tease about "sitting at the head of the table" suggests a program between the two Samoan megastars is in the works. The company has yet to kick it into high gear, but what better way to do that than having The Brahma Bull win his second Rumble?

Considering his age and 11-year ring rust, if The Brahma Bull is to win the Rumble, entering at #30 is a no-brainer. Alternatively, he could be eliminated by Bloodline interference, allowing another star who needs the Rumble win more to stamp their ticket to Philadelphia.

