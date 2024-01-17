WWE Rumor Roundup: Popular star could be out for up to 1 year after suffering an injury, Massive update on Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins could miss WrestleMania 40

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, among others.

Brock Lesnar has been away from TV programming since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. However, with WrestleMania season approaching, The Beast Incarnate is expected to return to action soon. A new report has provided an update on his status. We will cover the same and more in today's Rumor Roundup. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Brock Lesnar update

Brock Lesnar has been on hiatus since putting over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. As per a new update, the former Universal Champion is expected to return "very soon."

Lesnar is expected to take part in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. There are also speculations of him facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40, and the build-up for the same could start at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

#2. Seth Rollins could miss WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins was in action on RAW last night, where he defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. While the Visionary was able to retain the gold, he suffered an injury during the match and was seen having trouble walking.

According to the latest report, there's a chance the injury is severe enough to rule Rollins out of WrestleMania 40. However, nothing is confirmed as of this writing, and we will find out more in the coming weeks.

Seth Rollins was expected to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40, but an injury could derail those plans. The Voice of the Voiceless has already declared himself for Royal Rumble and is one of the favorites to win it.

#3. WWE NXT star could be sidelined for a year after recent injury

Cora Jade recently returned to action after a long time on the sidelines. However, the star suffered another injury during her recent match, which could put her on the shelf for a year. The 23-year-old tore her ACL during a match against Lyra Valkyria on Friday, January 12, at a non-televised live event.

Cora Jade has been a part of WWE since 2021. She recently returned from a four-month hiatus and looked set to go after the NXT Women's Champion. However, the star will have to wait a little longer to get a title shot now.

