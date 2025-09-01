4 Bold predictions for John Cena’s final 3 months in WWE

John Cena is entering the final leg of his Retirement Tour, and fans have already started getting emotional about a legendary career coming to an end. The Franchise Player was in action at WWE Clash in Paris, where the former Undisputed WWE Champion picked up a victory against Logan Paul in a gruesome match.

While the match ended in Cena’s favour, fans were still not happy, because it was the last time John Cena had appeared in Europe as a WWE Superstar.

With Cena’s retirement date coming soon, let’s check out a few predictions for the final few months of the tour.

#4. Gets retired by Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been on a ruthless path lately, and WWE could use that momentum to give him a career-defining moment and further give fans a dream match that they have waited for. A match between both men has been speculated for months now, and with Cena’s retirement coming soon, WWE could use the momentum to get him into the picture.

A potential match between both men could be the best option to retire Cena from in-ring action, which could act like a ‘Passing the Torch’ moment for McIntyre and Cena.

#3. John Cena makes his first-ever WarGames appearance

WWE Survivor Series is right around the corner, and fans await the intense WarGames match. While John Cena doesn’t seem to be in a position to kick off a faction-based storyline, he could end up getting involved, nonetheless, thanks to his character. The Franchise Player could further get confirmed for the WarGames match, which could turn out to be incredible, knowing the intense action that could unfold.

A potential appearance in the WarGames match could see the WWE Universe witness an incredible bout during the final few months of Cena’s career.

#2. Match with Dominik Mysterio at Crown Jewel

WWE loves telling generational stories, and John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2025 could be the perfect saga. Dominik has proved himself as one of the most hated heels in the company, and a storyline against the biggest babyface of all time could add massive interest to the feud.

Crown Jewel is around the corner, and both men could take on each other in a massive showdown at the premium live event. A potential match between both men could teach Mysterio a valuable lesson and further enhance the latter’s character and position as a singles star in the company.

#1. Gets squashed by Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza

Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his massive return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate delivered a massive F-5 to Cena following his appearance, and a match between the men is bound to happen very soon.

Lesnar vs. Cena could potentially take place at Wrestlepalooza, and the match could turn out to be quite surprising. Considering this would be Lesnar’s return bout, he could squash Cena using his dominance to take the legend down.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The GOAT next.

