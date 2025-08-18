  • home icon
  4 Bold Predictions for Seth Rollins & The Vision in WWE For the Rest of 2025

4 Bold Predictions for Seth Rollins & The Vision in WWE For the Rest of 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 18, 2025 03:12 GMT
Seth Rollins and his heel faction (Credits: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins and his faction, Vision, have shaken the WWE RAW roster with their dominance. SummerSlam 2025 marked an important chapter as The Visionary pulled off the "Ruse of the Century," revealing his injury angle was a work. He cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, ending his title reign under five minutes.

Things are bound to get more chaotic with each passing week, with The Vision in full control on Monday Night RAW and Seth Rollins being the World Heavyweight Champion.

In this listicle, we will give four bold predictions regarding the run for the Vision faction in WWE for the rest of 2025:

#4. Seth Rollins-CM Punk Feud

Rollins and Punk are technically feuding since The Best in the World came back to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The rivalry between the two peaked at The Biggest Party of The Summer earlier this month.

By the time this year ends, this high-stakes rivalry between Punk and Rollins may finally conclude if the two end their feud at the Survivor Series 2025, where it all started.

#3. The Vision to Face a Major Loss

Roman Reigns is nowhere near done with Seth Rollins and his heel group. This feud will probably last a long time. Many even predict Rollins and Reigns could lock horns at WrestleMania 42 next year.

The OTC could reassemble his OG Bloodline to take on The Vision in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025, and Rollins' faction could face its first bitter loss after facing the unstoppable force in the form of the OG Bloodline. This loss could shape a potential WrestleMania match between Roman and Seth.

#2. Seth Rollins Remains WWE Champion

The Visionary could be the World Heavyweight Champion till next year, as some fans believe. The Stamford-based promotion could book a superbout between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42.

Hence, Rollins could remain the World Heavyweight Champion throughout the year, leading to a 'Mania match against his Shield brother.

#1. No Betrayal

Over time, fans have connected dots that hint at Bron Breakker potentially betraying Seth Rollins and The Vision and turning babyface in a shocking moment.

However, this may not happen anytime soon, at least not this year, as the heel group hasn't even reached its peak. Most believe their ascent to the top has just started, and it would at least take the end of the year when they showcase their superiority on Monday Night RAW for the WWE Universe to witness.

More from Sportskeeda
