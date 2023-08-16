4 bold predictions for WWE ahead of Payback 2023- massive heel turn, popular duo splits

With SummerSlam in the rear-view mirror now, WWE has already started building toward its next premium live event- Payback, scheduled for September 3 in the PPG Paints Arena.

The creative team has already laid the groundwork for Payback's top matches, but they would need to add extra effort to keep fans engaged. Interest tends to dwindle in the post-SummerSlam season, and WWE may be tempted to pull off a few twists in the coming weeks.

On that note, let's look at 4 bold predictions for WWE ahead of Payback.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura pins Seth "Freakin" Rollins

After feigning allegiance to Seth "Freakin" Rollins and laying him out with a Kinshasa, Shinsuke Nakamura got a one-on-one opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins vs. Nakamura is expected to be one of the red brand's marquee matches for Payback. Although The King of Strong Style turned heel to gain momentum, he still has a long way to establish credibility.

Before his surprise heel turn, Nakamura was treading water and struggling for momentum. The sudden character change adds intrigue, but the outcome still feels like a foregone conclusion.

To build the Japanese sensation as a credible threat, the creative team could have Shinsuke Nakamura pin Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the middle of the ring. This would increase his odds of winning the World Heavyweight Title.

#3. Santos Escobar turns on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

After prevailing through Rey Mysterio in the tournament finals, Santos Escobar carved a path for himself to the United States Championship.

However, Austin Theory brutally assaulted Escobar twice in the same evening, rendering the Number One Contender unable to compete. Adam Pearce replaced the injured SmackDown Superstar with Mysterio, who defeated Theory to win the US Title.

The LWO has remained united thus far, but the WWE Hall of Famer's surprise title win might sow some seeds of dissent. This was Escobar's time to shine, and Mysterio inadvertently took the spotlight away by winning the title for himself.

Escobar may turn his back on the Master of the 619, leading to a feud between the two SmackDown Superstars over the US Title.

#2. The Alpha Academy splits as Chad Gable embarks on a solo run

Chad Gable has been on a roll lately. Since lasting more than 5 minutes against Gunther a few weeks ago, Gable has steadily gained momentum.

The underrated RAW Superstar defeated Matt Riddle, Ricochet, and Tomasso Ciampa to become the Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Title. Gable will face Gunther on RAW next week.

However, the fans are rallying behind The Master of The Alpha Academy, who has been criminally underutilized for so long. The time is right for Gable to embark on a solo run.

That would inevitably herald the end of The Alpha Academy. However, the duo could split cordially as both men decide to go their separate ways.

#1. The Judgment Day implodes as Damian Priest is expelled from the group

Since he became "Senor" Money in the Bank, Damian Priest has had a rocky relationship with Finn Balor. Both men want the World Heavyweight Championship, but the cursed briefcase has prevented Balor from winning the title.

Although the two members of the faction are to be blamed equally for the tensions, Priest will likely be the one ejected from Judgment Day. As JD McDonaugh suggested, the MITB briefcase has become a constant bone of contention between Balor and Priest.

Cashing it in as soon as possible may be in the best interest of the group but not necessarily beneficial for Priest. Expect tensions to escalate and boil over in the coming weeks. The implosion is inevitable and may occur before WWE Payback.

