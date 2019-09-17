4 botches and mistakes you missed this week on Monday Night RAW(16th September 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 777 // 17 Sep 2019, 19:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were some interesting botches this week on RAW

The fallout from Clash of Champions this past weekend dominated WWE Monday Night RAW, as did the build-up to Hell in a Cell in less than three weeks time. The first match for the show on October 6th was officially announced since Seth Rollins will now go on to defend his Universal Championship against The Fiend inside Satan's Structure.

Becky Lynch will also be defending her RAW Women's Championship inside the structure since it was revealed that she will now take on Sasha Banks.

There were also a number of returns last night on RAW that included Rusev and Kane, even though both men had very different stories since Rusev was able to defeat Mike Kanellis, whilst Kane was attacked by The Fiend.

There were a number of interesting botches once again on this week's show and here are just a few that many eagle-eyed fans may have missed.

#4 That should have been a shoulder tackle

Braun Strowman wasn't able to knock down Scott Dawson

Following his loss to Seth Rollins last night at Clash of Champions, Braun Strowman arrived at Monday Night RAW in a foul mood and decided to take this out on the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions as they celebrated their wins from last night in a summit.

Braun made his way to the ring to attack Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and The Revival, but as he made his way to the ring it looked as though he was supposed to shoulder tackle Scott Dawson, but instead Dawson stayed on his feet and the two men then had a strange exchange as they attempted to continue to brawl following the missed spot.

Both men were able to recover and Strowman then went on to attack Dolph Ziggler who awaited him in the ring.

1 / 4 NEXT