4 Errors at SummerSlam 2018 that you might have missed

Though last night great matches were, so were the botches

WWE presented their one of the Biggest Four PPV's this Sunday at the Barclays Center, NYC. Again they were successful to deliver an action-packed PPV. What an exciting night it was!

Last night we saw the likes of Ronda Rousey defeating Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship, Seth Rollins defeating Ziggler to become the new I.C Champion, Charlotte becoming the new SmackDownLive Women's Champion, and also Roman becoming the new Universal Champion. Since this was the longest PPV that WWE held in the WWE's SummerSlam history so it was obvious for some botches to happen and they did.

So, guys, let's get started without wasting further time.

#4 Late roll up

Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

Well, we saw the first botch of the night in a Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander (c) and Drew Gulak. In the title match, Cedric tried to apply a roll-up pin on Drew.

But as seen clearly he couldn't get the hold of Gulak strongly because of his hands slipped as he was applying the move after which Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak to retain the Cruiserweight Championship. But unseeing botch the Cruiserweights again delivered a successful and an entertaining match.

