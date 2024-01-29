4 Burning questions from Royal Rumble 2024 that must be answered on WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was a highly eventful but divisive premium live event. With plenty of surprise entrants, blockbuster returns, and a somewhat surprising ending, the iconic show left many fans talking. While some enjoyed the company's reliance on current talent and focus on the future instead of the past, others lamented what they perceived as a lack of blockbuster surprises.

Following the enthralling show in Florida, fans are naturally wondering what comes next, and what better place to find out than the first post-Rumble show? RAW will have the huge task of addressing the fallout from Tampa and answering all our queries as the company kicks off the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Here are the four biggest burning questions from Royal Rumble 2024 that must be addressed on WWE RAW.

#4: Which NXT stars, returnees, and debutants will be on WWE RAW going forward?

Expand Tweet

The most obvious question coming out of the 2024 Royal Rumble was always going to be, "How will WWE kick off its Road to WrestleMania 40?" Everyone is wondering how every Rumble entrant will fit into the company's plans for The Show of Shows and how the performers who missed the event will bounce back. Given the amount of talent on the company's books, this is an important question.

However, there's a group of superstars who made a special splash in Tampa who will be watched more closely than the rest. NXT stars like Bron Breakker seemed to indicate that they had arrived on the main roster for good, while returnees and debutants like Andrade and Jade Cargill, respectively, need a home after storming the scene in their respective 30-person bouts.

If any of these stars are to make the red brand their home, Monday Night RAW will be the place to discover their fate and possibly their first feuds!

#3: The Bayley question will be of great intrigue to the women's division on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

After living up to her word and winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, Bayley is now the most intriguing woman on both the WWE RAW and SmackDown rosters. The Role Model promised to challenge Rhea Ripley after winning the Rumble. However, fans seem more invested in seeing her face IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 after tension has been simmering within the faction.

Many expect the split between the three-time women's champion and the rest of Damage CTRL to happen on the road to the Show of Shows, leaving her status with Ripley in question. How will Mami and Bayley's first confrontation pan out? How will the company delay the latter's decision until she's ready to break from her faction and challenge SKY? If that's the direction, who will step up to Ripley?

Our money is on Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and more, setting up an Elimination Chamber match to determine The Eradicator's challenger.

#2: WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2024 must answer the Cody Rhodes question

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Royal Rumble was arguably the most hotly debated WWE booking decision of the year so far. CM Punk was the odds-on favorite to win the 30-man battle royal, with Gunther and Drew McIntyre also in the mix to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40. In the end, The American Nightmare prevailed, sparking lots of debate and leaving a lot of questions on fans' minds.

Rhodes will surely pick Roman Reigns, so who's going after Seth Rollins? Will Gunther continue that pursuit heading into Elimination Chamber, or will he focus on the Intercontinental Title? If the Rumble winner heads to SmackDown to finish his story, who will be traded to WWE RAW? Is Drew McIntyre still in the World Heavyweight Title picture now that Sami Zayn has seemingly returned for his pound of flesh?

And then, of course, the biggest question of all...

#1: What's CM Punk's injury status and path to WrestleMania 40 on WWE RAW?

Expand Tweet

Unlike Bayley, CM Punk's attempt to "call his shot" did not go according to plan at Royal Rumble 2024. The Voice of the Voiceless came close to winning the iconic match for the first time in his career but was outlasted by Cody Rhodes, leaving his Road to WrestleMania 40 in doubt. Fans are now wondering what's next for the Second City Saint, especially with rumors swirling around that he may be injured.

Is Punk really injured? If so, is he still on track to headline the Showcase of the Immortals? If healthy, how will he punch his ticket to Philadelphia to face Seth Rollins? Will he declare for the Elimination Chamber match? Could he turn heel and attack Rhodes for "stealing his dream?" The journey of the six-time world champion will definitely be one of the most intriguing aspects of WWE RAW post-Rumble.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.