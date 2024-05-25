4 challengers for Liv Morgan after winning the Women's World Title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Morgan won her second women's title with a little help from a steel chair thrown in the ring by Dominik Mysterio. Many will be wondering whether Dirty Dom's role in the match finish was accidental or planned, and what fallout will come of it for The Judgment Day member.

In the meantime, however, the champion will undoubtedly be targeted by multiple women on RAW who covet her gold. Who will step up to the new titleholder on the flagship show? Who will earn themselves a ticket to the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, this time in pursuit of the top title on the red brand?

Here are four possible challengers for the new Women's World Champion after her big win at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024

#4. Becky Lynch wants a rematch with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch was interviewed in the aftermath of the Women's World Championship match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The Man, irate with Dominik Mysterio's involvement in the match, informed Byron Saxton of a rematch clause in her contract that she plans to invoke. Lynch proceeded to put a timeline on this promise, vowing to exercise it on RAW after the premium live event.

Should Adam Pearce grant the nine-time Women's Champion's request, Morgan will face her first challenger as soon as Monday. Given Becky's dominant record over her long-time rival, the newly-crowned champion will have much reason to worry about a potential rematch.

On the plus side, she will know what to expect from a contender she has competed against for years

#3 & #2. Lyra Valkyria and Damage CTRL have crossed paths with Liv Morgan recently on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's rivalry on the road to WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 saw multiple outside forces play a part. Damage CTRL tried to announce their arrival on RAW after the 2024 draft by going after Lynch, who was the top woman in the division. Morgan refused to help her rival, but Lyra Valkyria came to the aid of her compatriot.

Now that the former Riott Squad member is the top woman in the division, what's stopping Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane from going after her? What about Valkyria, who has announced her arrival on the main roster with an amazing run in the Queen of the Ring Tournament? Could she face the new champion at Clash at the Castle, just next door to her home country?

There's enough recent history to suggest that either or both of these scenarios are in Morgan's near future

#1. Rhea Ripley is Liv Morgan's endgame challenger for the WWE Women's World title

Expand Tweet

As soon as Rhea Ripley relinquished the Women's World Championship due to an injury caused by Liv Morgan, Ripley's return story was written. Mami promised to make Morgan pay for putting her on the shelf, while the latter vowed to take everything from her former tag team partner. Having taken The Eradicator's ability to compete and now her title, Morgan's revenge tour is almost complete.

Should the new champion manage to turn Dominik Mysterio's head as has been teased in recent weeks, the stage will be set for The Eradicator's eventual return. The former champion will aim to reclaim her spot in the division, her Latino Heat, and the title she never lost. As long as Liv Morgan holds on to her newly won title, she knows that Rhea Ripley is eventually coming after her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback