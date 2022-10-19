4 challengers for Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Seth Rollins won the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. It was a title win that came out of nowhere, but one that the champion has not stopped talking about since.

Rollins heads into WWE Crown Jewel with a ton of momentum on his side. Hence, WWE will make sure to have him defend his newly-won title in front of the Saudi fans. Given how The Visionary is a highly unlikeable presence on the main roster, it's safe to say there will be plenty of people looking to silence him.

However, the company must ensure that whoever they book to face him should have the credentials or a credible reason. As such, we look at four challengers who fit the bill and could battle Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel.

#4 On our list of challengers for Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel: Mustafa Ali

Rollins has made an enemy in Ali

Let's start off with the most apparent challenger for Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Mustafa Ali told the United States Champion on RAW that he was his next problem. Ali proved the same by chasing him away at the show's end, suggesting a potential showdown between the two rivals.

Ali could be booked as Rollins' opponent at Crown Jewel. Given his in-ring talent and claim to the title, the two could contest a fantastic bout. The former's heritage would make him the overwhelming fan favorite against The Visionary, leading to a red-hot encounter on November 5.

#3 Elias

Elias has also taken exception to Rollins' antics

Seth Rollins' ability to get under the skin of people is truly an art. During the most recent Monday Night RAW episode, he made enemies out of Mustafa Ali and Elias. The latter's involvement in the angle was seemingly unnecessary, and he only went and made it worse.

Rollins crossed paths with Elias by interrupting his comeback performance. The two got into multiple arguments during his main event match against Matt Riddle. This resulted in The Visionary nailing The Drifter with a cheap shot before shoving Riddle onto him as he got into the ring. After securing the win, the champion hit the Stomp on his guitar-wielding counterpart.

As such, Elias has every right to be mad at Rollins and demand a title opportunity. WWE could book the two men to do battle at Crown Jewel to settle their differences once and for all.

#2 Austin Theory

Hear us out on this one. Austin Theory is the youngest superstar ever to hold the United States Championship. The title is currently in the hands of Seth Rollins, an oversight the upstart will be hoping to correct.

Theory could challenge Rollins for the title at Crown Jewel, but the latter could demand higher stakes. This could come in the form of Mr. Money in the Bank's briefcase being up for grabs. Given The Visionary's obsession with the world championship and Roman Reigns, he could goad Vince McMahon's former protege into putting the contract on the line.

A Winner Takes All bout between Theory and Rollins in Saudi Arabia will make Crown Jewel a must-watch show. Whoever wins can create history and embark on a journey toward a double title reign.

#1 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been exceptional since reverting to his Prizefighter persona. Despite delivering every week on RAW, he hasn't had a high-profile feud recently. Given how his character will fight anyone at any time, WWE should book him to battle Seth Rollins on a grand stage like Crown Jewel.

Owens and Rollins have wrestled countless matches together and know each other well. KO challenging The Visionary for the latter's title will instantly elevate the Crown Jewel card. The potential fight will almost certainly be a show-stealer, given their exceptional in-ring chemistry.

